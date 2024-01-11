Taylor Swift a psy-op? Pentagon responds to nutty Fox News conspiracy theory

The Department of Defense has addressed Fox News' conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift being a “psy-op.” On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh pushed back against the claim made by host Jesse Watters during his show. “It’s real. The Pentagon psy-op unit pitched NATO on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for combating misinformation online,” the Fox News commentator said on Tuesday. US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)(AFP)

Pentagon responds to Fox News' conspiracy theory on Taylor Swift

Sabrina shut down the comments made by Watters by referencing Swift's hit song Shake It Off. “As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off,” she said as per Politico. Her witty response included more references to Swift and her songs. “But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be out of the woods with potential fiscal concerns,” she added.

Vote.org CEO also pushes back on the Taylor Swift-Pentagon conspiracy theory

Apart from Sabrina, another prominent figure also refuted Fox News' bold claims. Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey took to X, formerly Twitter, to push back on the theory. “Hi, CEO of http://Vote.org here. Our partnership with @taylorswift13 is helping all Americans make their voices heard at the ballot box. Not a psy-op or a Pentagon asset. Just the biggest nonpartisan platform in America helping young people register & cast their vote,” Andrea wrote on Wednesday.

What did Fox News' Jesse Watters say?

During the Fox News segment on Tuesday, Watters said, “Around four years ago, the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset.” “It’s real. The Pentagon psy-op unit pitched NATO on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for combating misinformation online,” he added. Watters' statement drew criticism for drawing a conspiracy theory about the 34-year-old pop sensation.