‘It's a big..’, Fox News host Laura Ingraham slams Biden's White House Christmas tap dancing video

American conservative television host Laura Ingraham criticised Jill Biden's White House Christmas tap dancing video. During Fox News' The Ingraham Angle segment on Friday, the 60-year-old TV host called the video “offensive” and claimed that the Bidens “did it on purpose.” Ingraham condemned their decision to hire New York-based tap dancing company Dorrance Dance citing a controversial section on their website dedicated to “white privilege, systemic racism, white fragility, and anti-racism.” Laura Ingraham slams Jill Biden's Christmas at White House tap dancing video(Fox News)

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slams the Bidens

During the Friday broadcast, Ingraham lashed out at Bidens' unconventional Christmas at White House video. She alleged that they did it on purpose to “offend” Christians.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The Bidens could have featured any Christmas entertainment — a wonderful children’s choir, a regional ballet troupe — but they chose radicals for a reason. The Bidens never want you to forget how rotten and racist America really is, how rigged the system is against the left’s fake set of victims,” she said.

“If you felt embarrassed and angry to see this type of woke nonsense at the White House during a time Christians have regarded as holy for two thousand years or so, well, that’s the point. They wanted to offend you, they did it on purpose, because they think their supporters like that sort of thing, and they do,” she added.

Former Trump White House advisor agrees

In the later part of the video, Ingraham invited former Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller. When she claimed the Bidens' Christmas video to be “a big middle finger to Christians in this country,” Miller agreed, saying, “It is.”

Ingraham continued, “It’s a big middle finger. And they know exactly what they're doing.” To this, Miller added, “It's a war on normal, Laura, fundamentally. They hate normal, Christians, religious people who believe in God, people that believe in family and children, people who believe in an upstanding way of living, that believe in borders, people that believe in all of the things that make society run. They hate normal.”