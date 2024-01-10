Selena Gomez reveals she and Taylor Swift weren't talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes

Selena Gomez broke silence on social media after speculations about her conversation with best friend Taylor Swift went viral. Selena was seen narrating an incident to Taylor Swift that allegedly happened between her, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2024. Setting the record straight, the Single Soon singer shared that she was talking about her other two friends. Also read: Selena Gomez wasn't gossiping about Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes 2024 with BFF Taylor Swift: Report A video and photos of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift gossiping at Golden Globes Award 2024 went viral.

What exactly Selena and Taylor were talking about?

Selena commented on E! News' Instagram post which read, “Was Selena Gomez gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes? Here's the truth.” She revealed, “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up." “Not that that's anyone business,” the Rare beauty founder also added.

Previously, a report by People had dismissed the same speculation. It reported that Selena Gomez was not gossiping about Timothée and Kylie at the award ceremony with her close friends, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, actor Miles Teller’s wife. The source told the portal that ‘she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.’

Did Kylie stop Timothée from clicking photo with Selena?

Rumours also spread online that Kylie Jenner had stopped her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, from taking a photo with Selena at the event. However, the source added to People that Selena 'never even saw or spoke to them'. Selena and Timothée starred together in the 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York.

Selena, who was up for best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role in the series Only Murders in the Building, was seen mingling with celebrities like Taylor Swift, Florence Pugh and Meryl Streep, among others. She was also seen with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco at the event.

What happened between Selena and Kylie

The alleged drama between Selena and Kylie began last year and involved Selena's ex Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber who is Kylie's close friend. In February, a TikTok account had claimed that Hailey and Kylie were shading Selena on social media and making fun of her after the singer-actor had made a TikTok video about how she had ‘accidentally overlaminated’ her eyebrows.

Kylie had commented on the TikTok, “This is reaching. No shade toward Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.” Selena had replied to her, “Agreed @kyliejenner it's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie.”

