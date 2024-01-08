Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates: Margot Robbie dresses up as Barbie
Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates: Jo Koy hosts as the best in TV and movies celebrate Hollywood's big awards night.
Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates: Margot Robbie, Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio will mingle with other top stars on Sunday (Monday morning in India) at the Golden Globe awards, Hollywood's first big celebration since twin strikes shut down most of show business last year.
The red carpet, champagne-fueled awards ceremony will honour the best of film and television selected by a new group of 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, part of reforms made after a diversity and ethics scandal among voters.
Barbie, the summer blockbuster starring Robbie as the iconic doll, leads all nominees with nine nominations. Historical drama Oppenheimer, about the making of the atomic bomb, follows with eight nods.
The Globes kick off Hollywood's annual awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on March 10, and will bring top stars together after six months of strikes by actors and writers in 2023. The ceremony will give celebrities the chance to shine a spotlight on their films and TV shows after months when promotion was prohibited.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 08, 2024 05:50 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards Live: Oppenheimer's 8 nods
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer-- which tells the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb -- has eight nominations.
The favorite to win awards for best drama film, best director, and best score, Oppenheimer focuses on the rivalry between a brilliant scientist and a powerful politician, played by Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. respectively.
They are strong contenders for best lead drama actor and supporting actor.Jan 08, 2024 05:34 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards Live: Margot Robbie on Gaga as Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie arrived for the party dressed up as Super Star Barbie, keeping up with her tradition of replicating Barbie outfits for the film's promotions in July. She was also asked about Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn, a role she played in a bunch of WB movies. She thinks Gaga would ‘crush it’.Jan 08, 2024 05:31 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards live: Barbie earns most nods
Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which turned nostalgia for the beloved doll into a sharp satire about misogyny and female empowerment, leads the way with nine Globes nods.
It is tipped to win awards for best comedy film and best screenplay, and boasts three of the six contenders for best song. As the year's highest grossing movie, it is also likely to claim a newly created trophy for box office achievement.Jan 08, 2024 05:21 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards live: Khalid Abdalla is here
Khalid Abdalla played Dodi Fayed, opposite Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana in the recently-wrapped up Netflix series The Crown. Khalid delivered an earnest performance as Diana's boyfriend who died alongside her in the Paris car crash. He is not nominated tonight.Jan 08, 2024 05:08 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2024: Meet the host
Jo Koy will live out his childhood dream of hosting the Globes — which is looking to return to form after being tarnished following years of scandal. He calls his upcoming duties a “very big moment.”
“This is a throwback to my childhood, and now I'm the guy who's onstage,” said Koy, the second Asian host in Globes history. (Sandra Oh emceed the show in 2019.) He wants to the inspire those from the Asian community in his first major hosting gig.Jan 08, 2024 04:57 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards live: Rosamund Pike arrives in a veil
Saltburn star Rosamund Pike, American Fiction actor Jeffrey Wright and Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson were among the first to arrive on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton hotel. Designer gowns swayed in winds of roughly 15 miles (25 km) per hour. Afternoon temperatures hovered around 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius), a chilly day for Southern California.Share this articleTopics
-