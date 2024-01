Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates: Margot Robbie dresses up as Barbie

Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates: Margot Robbie, Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio will mingle with other top stars on Sunday (Monday morning in India) at the Golden Globe awards, Hollywood's first big celebration since twin strikes shut down most of show business last year. Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates: Margot Robbie dressed up as Super Star Barbie.

The red carpet, champagne-fueled awards ceremony will honour the best of film and television selected by a new group of 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, part of reforms made after a diversity and ethics scandal among voters.

Barbie, the summer blockbuster starring Robbie as the iconic doll, leads all nominees with nine nominations. Historical drama Oppenheimer, about the making of the atomic bomb, follows with eight nods.

The Globes kick off Hollywood's annual awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on March 10, and will bring top stars together after six months of strikes by actors and writers in 2023. The ceremony will give celebrities the chance to shine a spotlight on their films and TV shows after months when promotion was prohibited.