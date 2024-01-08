Golden Globe Awards 2024 complete list of winners (updated live): Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes are being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Kicking off the awards season in style, the Golden Globes ceremony are set to host one of the buzziest nights in Hollywood, with celebrities including Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift , Dua Lipa and many more in attendance. The two films with the most nominations are Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie; both with nine. Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from Oppenheimer. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP)(AP)

Check out the full list of winners here (updated in real time):

Film Categories

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

• Barbie

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

• John Wick: Chapter 4

• Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

• Oppenheimer

• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie

• Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

• Oppenheimer

• Killers of the Flower Moon

• Past Lives

• Maestro

• Anatomy of a Fall

• The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

• Barbie

• Poor Things

• The Holdovers

• American Fiction

• May December

• Air

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

• The Boy and the Heron

• Elemental

• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie

• Suzume

• Wish

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

• Anatomy of a Fall

• Fallen Leaves

• Io Capitano

• Past Lives

• The Zone of Interest

Best Director

• Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

• Greta Gerwig, Barbie

• Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

• Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

• Bradley Cooper, Maestro

• Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay

Barbie- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

• Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

• Bradley Cooper, Maestro

• Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

• Colman Domingo, Rustin

• Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

• Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

• Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

• Carey Mulligan, Maestro

• Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

• Annette Bening, Nyad

• Greta Lee, Past Lives

• Cailey Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

• Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

• Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

• Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

• Matt Damon, Air

• Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

• Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Natalie Portman, May December

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer- WINNER

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

• Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

• Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

• Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

• Jodie Foster, Nyad

• Julianne Moore, May December

• Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie)

Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)

Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from She Came to Me)

Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)

Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)

Television Categories

Best TV Series- Drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Best TV Series- Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best TV Series - Limited, Anthology or TV Movie

Beef (Netflix)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Fargo (FX)

Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone , The Curse

Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Best Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun — Beef - WINNER

Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — Beef - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

