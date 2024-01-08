Golden Globes 2024: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kiss at awards; her sheer lace gown leaves netizens swooning

The Golden Globes kickstarted the 2024 awards season today (January 8 IST) as Hollywood A-listers arrived on the red carpet rolled out in Beverly Hills. The vast guest list also included American socialite Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet. The couple, who sparked dating rumours last year, arrived at the award show together and were seen holding hands and sharing romantic moments at the ceremony. A video of the couple, which has gone viral online, shows them kissing. However, it was Kylie's stunning sheer lace gown that stole the show. Scroll down to check out what the couple wore at the awards. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the Golden Globe Awards 2024. (Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes

Pictures and videos of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globe Awards show them sitting together at the ceremony, holding hands, Timothée guiding Kylie to their table, and enjoying a few romantic moments. The camera also captured the couple sharing a quick kiss, leaving their fans delighted. While a user tweeted, "He is in love", another commented, "The way he looks at her is [heart emoji]." A few other netizens called the couple 'madly in love'.

Coming to Kylie Jenner's outfit for the occasion, the businesswoman and model chose a black gown with a sheer silhouette. The ensemble features a see-through design, lace embroidery, a low backline, full-length sleeves, shiny black bead embellishments, a floor-length silhouette, and a bodycon fit accentuating her figure. Kylie's only accessory with the outfit seemed to be a silver-and-diamond ear cuff and high heels.

Lastly, Kylie wore her hair up in a messy, chic bun, with loose, wavy strands framing her face. She chose a barely-there makeup look to style the ensemble, including feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lips, rouge on the cheekbones, subtle eye shadow, and a dewy shine on the contours.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet complemented her in a sleek black textured suit embellished with shimmering sequins. The outfit is by Celine Homme. He accessorised with a black-and-silver chain necklace and a silver-and-black diamond-encrusted watch.