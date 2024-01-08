Did Kylie Jenner not allow Selena Gomez to click pic with Timothée Chalamet? Gossip moment with Taylor caught on cam

Last year, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift went viral for all their friendly moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Now, a new video of the singers and best friends is being widely shared on social media. Fans noticed Selena spilling some hot tea at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (Monday in India), and explaining something to Taylor and Keleigh Sperry, actor Miles Teller’s wife, which made their jaws drop. Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates A video of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift allegedly gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner is out.

What did Selena Gomez tell Taylor Swift?

At Golden Globe Awards 2024, Selena Gomez allegedly asked to click a photo with actor Timothée Chalamet but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner said 'no'.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sharing videos of Selena and Taylor with their friend Keleigh from different angles, a fan page on X, wrote, "Some Golden Globes tea... 'I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said no,' – Selena Gomez. 'With Timothée?' Selena nods." Kylie and Timothée attended the event together, kissing during commercial breaks.

Reacting to Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's clips shared on Instagram, a fan wrote, “I was wondering what they were talking about!” Another said, "Gosh!! How interesting." A person also said, “Well, good! Selena made a hell out of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber because of the eyebrow incident. She'll live!”

Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner's alleged beef

Entrepreneur and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is close with model Hailey Bieber, who is married to Selena's ex boyfriend Justin Bieber. Last year, Selena found herself caught in an alleged social media drama involving Hailey and Kylie. After Selena joked that she had over-laminated her eyebrows, some people on social media accused Kylie and Hailey of making fun of Selena after they posted about their own eyebrows.

In February 2023, Kylie Jenner hit back at claims she mocked Selena. The Kylie Cosmetics founder denied throwing shade at the singer as she responded to a TikTok video that accused her of mocking Selena's eyebrows.

Commenting under the video, Kylie had written, "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly." Selena had then rallied behind Kylie, and also commented, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place