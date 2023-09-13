Selena Gomez trends on Twitter with almost half a million tweets. Here's why she was the highlight of 2023 VMAs

Selena Gomez made a rare red carpet appearance at Tuesday night's MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, US – and the singer-actor looked stunning while doing it. Selena's song Calm Down with Rema, which had three nominations, also won an award for best Afrobeats. Hours after Selena served the ultimate red carpet look in a red dress – and won the award – she was trending on X (formerly Twitter) with more than 4.4 lakh tweets. Also read: Taylor Swift's videos from 2023 VMAs are too cute. Watch her cheer for Selena Gomez Selena Gomez speaks, as she and Rema accept the Best Afrobeats Award from Tiffany Haddish during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (REUTERS)

Selena Gomez trends on Twitter

Attending the VMAs this year were pop culture’s most popular faces including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, and more. While Taylor once again dominated the VMAs, winning for every televised category in which she was nominated, it was Selena, who caught fans' attention with her 'cute' moments with Rema as they sat together in the audience. A few others also loved Selena's heartfelt speech after winning the award for Calm Down.

Selena Gomez has been trending on X (Twitter) since her VMAs appearance.

Selena reacting to Chris Brown's nomination

Some Twitter or X users also noticed Selena's reaction to Chris Brown's nomination – she seemingly scrunched her nose in disapproval as his name was announced. He was nominated for best R&B for his cameo in Chloe Bailey's song How Does It Feel. Although he was not in attendance, Selena's reaction to the mention of his name has gone viral. Tweeting about it, a person wrote, "She’s so real." Another one said, "She earned my respect for that!"

Singer-songwriter and rapper Chris Brown has become known for his violent past. He was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna in 2009. The incident had occurred the night before the 2009 Grammy Awards, and left Rihanna with visible injuries, including a split lip and bruises on her face.

Selena was also spotted covering one ear as Olivia Rodrigo performed on stage. Olivia is allegedly feuding with Selena's BFF Taylor Swift.

Fans love 'queen' Selena's VMAs look

Selena's look for the awards caused a stir on the red carpet. Selena, who returned to the VMAs after years, arrived at the red carpet in a showstopping red dress that was covered in an intricate pattern of leaves and flowers. Her bold Oscar de la Renta look also had a fringed hem, and included a plunging neckline and a high leg slit. The appearance marked the first time Selena’s attended the VMAs since 2015.

Reacting to her photos from the 2023 VMAs on Twitter or X, a fan wrote, "She’s gorgeous and the dress is perfect!!!" Another one said, "The gown in stunning and she looks absolutely incredible in it. Beautiful work." A person also tweeted, “My queen!”

Selena and Taylor's sweet moments together

After Selena Gomez and Rema won an award, they both expressed their gratitude to everyone, who helped make it happen. They were clearly thrilled with their win, but the most excited person in the room may have actually been Selena’s close friend Taylor Swift, who stood and cheered them on while mouthing “I love you” to Selena.

Selena also cheered for Taylor as she won multiple awards at the ceremony, also standing up in the audience for her friend as she gave one of her winning speeches.

