Viral video shows woman’s belly dance to Rema, Selena Gomez’s Calm Down, wows people

Rema and Selena Gomez’s duet Calm Down has resonated with fans since its release. While many have shared beautiful renditions of the soothing ballad portraying the complexities of a failing relationship, others have posted videos dancing to its beats. Recently, a woman shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of the song, and it has now gone viral online. Shrreya dancing to the tunes of Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez. (Instagram/@shimmybysharma)

The video was shared by belly dancer and influencer model Shrreya on Instagram. “I always calm down when I belly dance,” reads the viral video’s caption. The video shows Shrreya in a black outfit, effortlessly dancing to the tunes of the globally popular song Calm Down. What’s impressive is that she doesn’t miss even a single beat.

Since being shared on April 1, the video has garnered more than 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments. Many even dropped love-struck and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

“Wow! I can watch this nonstop. You’re so so good @shimmybysharma,” posted an individual. Another added, “Nice! So beautiful.” “Amazing,” joined a third. A fourth commented, “Omg!” “Really so lovely,” expressed a fourth. What are your thoughts on the viral dance video set to the tunes of Rema and Selena Gomez Calm Down?

