Viral video shows woman’s belly dance to Rema, Selena Gomez’s Calm Down, wows people

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 05, 2023 09:52 AM IST

A video of a woman showing belly dance moves to Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm Down was shared on Instagram. It has now gone viral online.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s duet Calm Down has resonated with fans since its release. While many have shared beautiful renditions of the soothing ballad portraying the complexities of a failing relationship, others have posted videos dancing to its beats. Recently, a woman shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of the song, and it has now gone viral online.

Shrreya dancing to the tunes of Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez. (Instagram/@shimmybysharma)
The video was shared by belly dancer and influencer model Shrreya on Instagram. “I always calm down when I belly dance,” reads the viral video’s caption. The video shows Shrreya in a black outfit, effortlessly dancing to the tunes of the globally popular song Calm Down. What’s impressive is that she doesn’t miss even a single beat.

Watch the viral dance video here:

Since being shared on April 1, the video has garnered more than 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments. Many even dropped love-struck and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

“Wow! I can watch this nonstop. You’re so so good @shimmybysharma,” posted an individual. Another added, “Nice! So beautiful.” “Amazing,” joined a third. A fourth commented, “Omg!” “Really so lovely,” expressed a fourth. What are your thoughts on the viral dance video set to the tunes of Rema and Selena Gomez Calm Down?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

