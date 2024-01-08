Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner kiss at Golden Globes 2024; fans want to know what they are saying to each other. Watch

Golden Globe Awards 2024: All eyes were on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The couple kicked off awards season in style, twinning in black. What's more? The two even shared a quick kiss during the ad break. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024 live updates: Christopher Nolan wins his first Golden Globe, Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner twin in black at the Golden Globe Awards.

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sat side by side at Golden Globe Awards 2024, where they were seen talking to each other during the ad break. Timothée, who was nominated in the Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) category for Wonka, looked lost in conversation with Kylie during the ad break.

Kylie was seen playing with Timothee's chain. The duo smiled and also shared a kiss. The official page of Golden Globes also shared the candid moment on their X account. "Date night at the #GoldenGlobes with @RealChalamet and @KylieJenner" read the caption.

Fan reactions

Several pictures and videos of the two have now appeared on X (formerly Twitter), where fans enthusiastically reacted to the candid moment. A fan posted the video of the two chatting during the ad break, and added: "Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them?" Another said, "Sorry they look cute and in love!!!" A comment also read, "Someone please do a voiceover of what you think they're saying to each other. Please!"

Timeline of their relationship

Neither of the two have addressed the rumours yet. After months of dating rumours, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally went public with their romance last year in September. The duo attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

The relationship rumours became public months after Kylie had broken up with singer-rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children – daughter Stormi, who is five, and son Aire, who is one. Earlier it was also reported that Kylie didn’t want to make things official with Timothée Chalamet during the Coachella festival, where she was spotted with her friends.

Timothée will be next seen in Dune 2, which hits theatres on March 1.

