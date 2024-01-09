Taylor Swift joke was ‘a little flat,’ admits Golden Globes host Jo Koy amid backlash

Taylor Swift was clearly not amused with host Jo Koy's joke at the expense of her relationship with Travis Kelce at the Golden Globes. The singer took a sip of her drink as the camera focused on her to capture her reaction to the joke. Now, the comedian has reacted to the lukewarm reception to his opening monologue and the Taylor joke at the Golden Globes in a conversation with GMA3: What You Need to Know. (Also read: Taylor Swift likely made an early exit from Golden Globes post award loss and Jo Koy joke, fans say ‘she’s so real') Jo Koy made a joke on Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes.

Jo Koy says Taylor Swift joke was 'flat'

Speaking about the poor reception of his jokes at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, comedian Jo Koy told GMA3 that there was a particular moment that he felt bad about. He said: “I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

What did Jo Koy joke about?

At the ceremony, Jo Koy had remarked, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to.” He was alluding to the media attention surrounding the singer in the last couple of months while she attended to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's NFL games. Taylor's cold reaction to Jo Koy's joke immediately went viral on the internet with many fans calling the joke unnecessary and unfunny.

'It was a hard job'

In the same interview, the comedian also admitted that the experience was a hard one for him. “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie…I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did,” he said.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place