Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted kissing on New Year's Eve at post-game party, fans react

Taylor Swift brought in New Year with a perfect kiss from boyfriend Travis Kelce. The lovebirds were spotted dancing with arms wrapped around each other at a party, as per a video posted by a fan on X (Formerly Twitter). Taylor went to party after attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. (Also read: Overjoyed Taylor Swift spotted cheering on Travis Kelce during game with Bengals on New Year’s Eve in Kansas City) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent New Year's Eve together.

Taylor and Travis kiss on the dance floor

In the video that is now going viral on social media, Taylor and Travis were seen dancing with each other on the dance floor. Taylor had her hands around Travis's shoulders whereas Travis held her close. The two, who have been public with their relationship for a while now, did not seem to mind the other people around. Taylor opted for a light blue gown with her hair tied up in a neat bun. Travis opted for a black coat and trousers. The short video, which seems to be taken at the post-game party in Kansas City, was captured by a fan and shared by the singer's fan account on X. The caption read: “Taylor and Travis ringing in the New Year’s with a kiss in KC!”

Fan reactions

Swifties reacted enthusiastically to the update and added to the comments. One said, "This is gonna be a blessed year, if it’s starting like this." Another said, "I am so happy for her, she seems to be so comfortable, makes my heart warm." A comment read, "I need to see this dress!!" "They are so cute! This is everything I need for 2024 to be blessed already," read another comment.

Earlier, Taylor was spotted at the Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for Travis Kelce and his team, as they took a lead on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve. She opted for a duplicate of the white wool and leather jacket with black sleeves that Travis Kelce had worn previously to GEHA Field on Christmas Day.

More details

Travis and Taylor have reportedly been dating since July this year. They went public for the first time during an outing in NYC. Taylor spoke about how they met on his 'New Heights' podcast with his brother. She said, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

