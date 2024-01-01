Overjoyed Taylor Swift spotted cheering on Travis Kelce during game with Bengals on New Year’s Eve in Kansas City

An overjoyed Taylor Swift was spotted watching Travis Kelce and his team take on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve. The singer was all smiles, and was seen and snapped waving and cheering from her VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Taylor Swift cheers during the first quarter between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor was spotted arriving to watch the game, donning a Chiefs jacket – and it matched what Travis wore when he was seen separately. Her look was made better with her red lipstick and cat-eye eyeliner.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Previously, a source told the Daily Mail that Taylor and her family gathered together at Travis’ lavish Kansas City home during the Christmas holiday. His father was also present, it was said. “Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor,” the insider said. “She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her.”

Travis and Taylor have reportedly been dating since July this year. A source even told Page Six they might get engaged soon, after Travis asked Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, if he could marry her.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” the insider said. They added that Travis’ personality is the best match for Taylor. “Taylor finally has a partner willing and game,” the source said. “He’s like, ‘I’ll stand by the side of the stage and wait for you to jump in my arms — I’ll do that!'”

In December, Taylor finally spoke about her romance with Travis. She praised the player for“adorably” putting her “on blast” in July when he tried to give her his phone number at a Missouri Eras Tor stop. She also said she thought Travis’ New Heights podcast callout was “metal as hell.”

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor recalled. She also confirmed that they “were a couple” by the time she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she added. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she added.