Taylor Swift likely made an early exit from Golden Globes post award loss and Jo Koy joke, fans say ‘she’s so real'

Did Taylor Swift leave the Golden Globes early? As the show progressed, many fans noticed that the singer, who was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for The Eras Tour movie, was no longer sitting on her spot alongside Keleigh Sperry. Several fans took to X to react to the singer's early exit and blamed it on the poor jokes during the opening monologue and also the fact that she lost in the category to Barbie. (Also read: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour surpasses Michael Jackson's This Is It as highest-grossing concert film) Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Fan reactions

A fan took to X and wrote, "Taylor left bye she is so real. She is just like me. sorry that f**king host made s*it unbearable. There's no dancing... no music. I need the Grammys asap." Another fan noted, "I think Taylor left I don’t see her in the audience anymore (sad face emoticons)." Another fan said, "she pulled a Jennifer Lawrence!" This alluded to Jennifer Lawrence's reaction when her name was announced in the nominations for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy) where she was nominated for No Hard Feelings. She said, "If I don't win, I'm leaving!" Jennifer ultimately lost to Emma Stone who won for Poor Things.

The Eras Tour lost to Barbie

A fan also said, "90% sure Taylor has left the event she hasn’t been seen since Barbie," which referred to her loss to Barbie in the category The Eras Tour Movie was nominated. However, Taylor was the first one to stand up and cheer for Barbie as the cast took to the stage to deliver the speech, initiating a standing ovation to follow.

Poor joke during opening monologue

A comment also read, "TAYLOR LEFT?!?? She’d be like “Well I didn’t win, this show is s**tty, there’s nothing nice to do here anymore and the host s*cks, bye!!” Earlier in the evening during the opening monologue, host Jo Koy made a joke on her romance with Travis Kelce. He said, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL — on the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots to Taylor Swift." The singer glared in response, and took a sip from her drink.

