Golden Globes 2024's most unhinged moments: Jennifer Lawrence threatening a walkout to Emma's NSFW reaction to Taylor

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were far from a rager but some special moments have been a hit on social media. Celebrities got boozed up and comedians got brave as the best in film and television were honoured at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. From threatening a walkout to friendly name calling behind the stage, there were more than a few unhinged moments. Jennifer Lawrence attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.(REUTERS)

Jennifer Lawrence really wants to win

As nominees for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) were being announced, the camera showed reactions of all the ladies on the big screen. Upon Jennifer Lawrence's turn, she mouthed to the camera, “If I don't win, I'm leaving." The hilarious moment is one of the most widely posted and reposted ones from the evening.

A fan loved her quirky style and hoped to see her in more comedies. Jennifer was nominated for the rom com No Hard Feelings. In it, she plays a woman in her early 30s, suffering a money crunch. She agrees to date a young man of 19 years old for some cash from his parents.

Emma Stone ended up winning in the category for her performance in Poor Things. Jennifer Lawrence, who is Emma's BFF, cheered loudly for her.

Emma Stone goes NSFW

After the ceremony, winners often head backstage to take on some questions from the media. During one such interaction with the team of Poor Things, a journalist asked Emma Stone if she watched how Taylor Swift reacted and applauded her win. She said, “What an as**ole, am I right?” She then added more seriously, “No, I have known her for almost 20 years so I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and yes, what an as**ole.” Her comment left people laughing.

Taylor was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The award was won by the billion dollar blockbuster, Barbie.

Kirsten Wiig and Will Ferrell get goofy

While presenting an award, actors Kirsten Wiig and Will Farrell could not help but dance to stupid clown music. The music would repeatedly interrupt them and they would end up grooving to it. Andrew Scott, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon laughed out loud as the comedians took over the stage with their goofy moves. “I am embarrassed! The Golden Globes have not changed,” they said into the mic.

Who's the tallest of them all

Kieran Culkin asked Matthew Macfadyen backstage who the tallest Succession cast member was, posing as a journalist. Macfadyen asked him which publication he was from. When Macfadyen identifies himself as the tallest cast member, Nicholas Braun stands up to challenge him.

All of them star in hit Max show Succession. Macfadyen won for Best Supporting Actor in a drama series while Kieran won for Best Actor in drama series.

XOXO, Gossip Girl

BFFs Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were spotted spilling some tea during an ad break. The cameras caught Selena whispering something in Taylor's ear and the latter giving a shocked expression. Internet believes that Selena was telling Taylor how Kylie Jenner threw her massive shade and denied her a selfie with actor-boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.