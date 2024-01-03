Inside actor Blake Lively's lavish New York home

Actor Blake Lively gave a glimpse of her New York home in a throwback post. The 36-year-old actor posted a series of photos from 2023 dressed in a sparkling golden-hued gown. Actor Blake Lively at New York home

She also showed off the beautiful, rustic decor of her bedroom and en suite bathroom, revealing that she has a "hidden talent" as an interior designer.

She captioned her pictures, "2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK✨🪩 ✨ (and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)".

The Gossip Girl star and amateur interior designer's bedroom incorporates smoky elements in the bed frame, carpet, and hardwood floors, paired with modern-looking wood-paneled walls and a freestanding marble bathtub.

Lively and her actor-husband Ryan Reynold also own an apartment in Manhattan and a property in Pound Ridge, New York, which they reportedly bought in 2012 for $5 million (Rs. 4,163,13,750).