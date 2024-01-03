close_game
News / Htcity / Decor / Inside actor Blake Lively's lavish New York home

Inside actor Blake Lively's lavish New York home

BySanchita Kalra
Jan 03, 2024 05:11 PM IST

The 36-year-old actor posted photos flaunting her beautiful, rustic theme bedroom

Actor Blake Lively gave a glimpse of her New York home in a throwback post. The 36-year-old actor posted a series of photos from 2023 dressed in a sparkling golden-hued gown.

Actor Blake Lively at New York home
Actor Blake Lively at New York home

She also showed off the beautiful, rustic decor of her bedroom and en suite bathroom, revealing that she has a "hidden talent" as an interior designer.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She captioned her pictures, "2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK✨🪩 ✨ (and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)".

The Gossip Girl star and amateur interior designer's bedroom incorporates smoky elements in the bed frame, carpet, and hardwood floors, paired with modern-looking wood-paneled walls and a freestanding marble bathtub.

Lively and her actor-husband Ryan Reynold also own an apartment in Manhattan and a property in Pound Ridge, New York, which they reportedly bought in 2012 for $5 million (Rs. 4,163,13,750).

