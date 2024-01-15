US Box office: Mean Girls musical dominates, Hanuman impresses, where's Aquaman 2?

January Box Office: The long-awaited Mean Girls musical ruled the screens, dethroning expectations and proving plastic fantastically profitable. Meanwhile, the mighty Hanuman is leaping high, intriguing global audiences with its mesmerizing mythological spectacle. However, amid the applause, a lingering question arises in the multiplex: Where is Aquaman? The film starring Jason Momoa has significantly dropped in the rankings. On a sweeter note, Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka has achieved a delightful milestone at the box office. The fantasy musical has surpassed the $500 million mark in global ticket sales. Box office report(©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection/ IMDB)

US Box office report January 15

Mean Girls makes a powerful debut on holiday

The reimagining of the 2004 blockbuster, which originally starred Lindsay Lohan, brings in some impressive revenue for Paramount's Mean Girls remake, debuting at $28.0 million. This marks a 14% increase from the original Mean Girls of 2004, which earned $24.4 million.

Hanuman worldwide box office collections

Hanuman, starring Teja Sajja, has defied expectations and done well at the box office. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the superhero movie premiered on January 14. In India, it earned 13 crores in net box office collections and a gross of 15.34 crores. The film also added 7 crores in gross from the overseas market. By the end of the second day, the total worldwide collections reached 22.34 crores gross. ($ 26,95,477).

The Beekeeper takes the top spot

While Jason Statham's Expend4bles struggled, earning a lifetime gross of $16.7 million, MGM's new action thriller had a much more successful start, entering theaters with a sweet $16.8 million opening. This marked a major improvement, more than doubling the previous film's debut of $8.0 million.

Wonka drops but impresses

Having dominated the box office for more than a month, Wonka has brought in $176.2 million domestically and $329.1 million overseas, for a total of $505.3 million worldwide. The film, which Warner Bros. produced on a $125 million budget, is a successful rendition of Roald Dahl's beloved novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom slips down to 6th position

Despite initial challenges and controversy, the Jason Momoa superhero film gained momentum at the beginning of January. However, in its fourth week, the Warner Bros. superhero sequel experienced a 50% decrease, earning $5.2 million. Kingdom has accumulated $108.2 million in 24 days, which is below the original Aquaman at the same point in its release.

Night Swim

Universal and Blumhouse's latest horror film had a slow start at the box office, making only $11.7 million in its debut, which is below the usual success of Blumhouse horror movies. This weekend, the film faced a further decline, dropping by a significant 60% to only $4.6 million. This suggests that its presence in theaters as a spooky flick might be short-lived.