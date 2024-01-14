Highest-paid woman in rock: All about Linda Ronstadt biopic starring Selena Gomez by David O. Russell

A voice that effortlessly traversed genres, from rock to country, opera to mariachi. Earning 11 Grammy Awards and selling over 50 million albums, this is the story of Linda Ronstadt, a music legend whose journey will soon be brought to life on the big screen by none other than Selena Gomez. The 31-year-old actor is set to depict the renowned singer in an upcoming film produced by James Keach and John Boylan, who also happens to be Ronstadt's manager. All about Linda Ronstadt biopic starring Selena Gomez(Selena gomez Instagram/rollingstone)

Who is Linda Ronstadt?

Ronstadt's career was a whirlwind of chart-topping hits, sold-out arenas, and groundbreaking achievements. She sang songs like Long, Long Time, Blue Bayou, and You're No Good, making them timeless hits. This established her as a rock pioneer and inspired many female artists. Beyond fame, Linda Ronstadt was a strong and independent woman, breaking barriers and going beyond expectations. Embracing her Mexican heritage and exploring a variety of musical styles, she truly paved the way as a trailblazer.

11 Times Grammy winner

She has secured 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music awards, an Emmy Award, and an ALMA Award. Numerous of her albums have achieved gold, platinum, or multiplatinum certifications both in the United States and internationally.

Over the course of her career, she released 29 studio albums and was honored with the Recording Academy and Latin Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Awards. In 2014, she earned induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Musicians like Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bette Midler, Frank Zappa, Carla Bley, and Billy Eckstine are just a few of the well-known performers with whom Ronstadt has collaborated across all genres.

Highest-paid woman in rock

By 1978, Linda Ronstadt had shattered glass ceilings, becoming the first woman to consistently fill arenas and stadiums, earning her the title of "highest-paid woman in rock.” With Rolling Stone crowning her Rock's Venus, her reign as a chart-topping, record-breaking music force was undeniable.

Battle with diagnosis

The singer behind Don't Know Much had to stop singing after she found out she had Parkinson's disease in 2013. However, doctors later changed the diagnosis to a degenerative condition called progressive supranuclear palsy. Even though she retired from singing, she is still involved in music and culture, working closely with Los Cenzontles, a Mexican arts academy in San Pablo.

Speaking about her condition in 2014, Ronstadt said, “It wouldn't sound like anything. I can't get to the note. I can't make any quality sound. I can't arrange a pitch. I might aim for a note and hit another one. It sounds like shouting.”

David O. Russell will direct the Linda Ronstadt biopic

Variety reports, that Oscar-nominated director and writer David O. Russell has been roped in to direct the legendary biopic of Linda Ronstadt starring Selena Gomez. Some of his hits include Three Kings (1999), The Fighter (2010), Silver Linings Playbook (2011), and American Hustle (2013).