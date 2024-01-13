Ariana Grande's stalker who broke into her home 92 times, yelling ‘death threats’ faces conviction

Ariana Grande's relentless stalker, who brazenly invaded her home on 92 occasions, accompanied by menacing threats to “kill” her, has now been convicted. After a period of uncertainty and concern, the individual responsible for a series of troubling incidents was charged with stalking, residential burglary, and making criminal threats against the pop star in California as per TMZ. Ariana Grande’s stalker convicted(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/picture alliance)

The person named Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown is looking at three years and eight months in state prison, but the official sentencing won't happen until May, according to Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. Additionally, Brown will have a 10-year restraining order imposed on him, as stated by Savrnoch.

Ariana has been enduring this distressing situation since 2021. Between February and September of 2021, the offender broke into her home 92 times in total, once with a knife. The situation escalated in June 2022 when he forcefully broke in by tampering with the security systems with the help of a “screwdriver and cutting wires connected to the alarm and telephone lines.” Not only this, but the man was arrested after getting into a brawl with the 30-year-old pop star’s security personnel, threatening to 'kill' them and the singer. He was spotted yelling threats, 'I'll f***ing kill you and her!"

The Yes, And? singer got a five-year restraining order against Brown. In a letter to the court, as reported by Rolling Stone she said “The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me,” she continued, “Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family, I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”