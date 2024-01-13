CNN staffer alleges ‘explicit remark’ by Chris Cuomo, claims network axed her after the confrontation

Tensions are high at CNN following allegations against former anchor Chris Cuomo. A former staffer has claimed that Cuomo made an "explicit remark" towards her and that she was let go from the network after confronting him about it. During a podcast discussion, the CNN contributor described the incident as “embarrassing and humiliating.” Ex-CNN contributor details alleged humiliation by Chris Cuomo(Reuters)

Cuomo accused of inappropriate comment towards former CNN colleague

Former CNN political analyst and regular guest on Chris Cuomo's Cuomo Prime Time, Angela Rye, recalled her ‘shock’ at CNN's Chris Cuomo privately messaging her, "Happy New Year tinsel crotch," after she posted a bikini photo on New Year's Day 2021. She opened up about the experience on her new podcast, Native Land Pod raising questions about his professionalism and behavior.

Rye said, “My story is one that I never thought I’d tell and sits at the intersection, frankly, of power and harassment.”

Angela Rye posted a picture of herself wearing a glittery gold bikini on New Year's Day in 2021. Chris Cuomo made a screen grab of the image and privately forwarded it to her with an ‘inappropriate remark’. Rye further disclosed that Cuomo tried to make amends by offering her new work prospects, but she didn't react. Later, CNN terminated Rye's contract, after she challenged Cuomo on his remark on the bikini picture.

Mentioning that she repeatedly read and analyzed the message, trying to figure out if somehow she misinterpreted it, the former sports commentator on her January 11 podcast said, “I felt like the safest place I had on a show on CNN had been compromised,” shedding tears she added, “I cannot begin to tell you how much I felt, like, even now feel, like a coward.”

Feeling unfairly dismissed from CNN, Angela Rye suspects her response to Chris Cuomo's inappropriate remark may have influenced the network's decision. Although CNN attributed the change to increased focus on COVID news, Rye doubts the official explanation. She said the network called her in January 2021 to say they are not renewing the contract and that “they would be focusing more on [COVID] coverage and less on politics.”