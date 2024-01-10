close_game
Alaska incident: US aviation regulator grounds all Boeing 737-9 Max planes

Alaska incident: US aviation regulator grounds all Boeing 737-9 Max planes

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 10, 2024 06:30 AM IST

FAA takes decisive measure, grounds all Boeing Max aircraft

In a recent development, the FAA has ordered the temporary suspension of all Boeing Max airplanes. This decision follows a frightening incident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 to Ontario, California. After the recent incident, the FAA decided to halt the operation of specific Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes used by U.S. airlines or flying within the U.S. Now, emerging reports suggest that the Federal Aviation Administration has taken a decisive measure due to the ongoing accidents involving Boeing Max, opting to suspend all activities until further notice.

Boeing had recommended all the airlines to conduct an inspection of their B737 Max fleet after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance. (Representative Image)
Boeing had recommended all the airlines to conduct an inspection of their B737 Max fleet after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance. (Representative Image)

FAA grounds all Boeing Max aircrafts

A day earlier, AA Administrator Mike Whitaker said, “The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight. Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
