Alaska incident: US aviation regulator grounds all Boeing 737-9 Max planes
In a recent development, the FAA has ordered the temporary suspension of all Boeing Max airplanes. This decision follows a frightening incident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 to Ontario, California. After the recent incident, the FAA decided to halt the operation of specific Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes used by U.S. airlines or flying within the U.S. Now, emerging reports suggest that the Federal Aviation Administration has taken a decisive measure due to the ongoing accidents involving Boeing Max, opting to suspend all activities until further notice.
A day earlier, AA Administrator Mike Whitaker said, “The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight. Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”
