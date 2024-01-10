Who Is MatPat? YouTuber exits game theorists: Age, wife, net worth, children, and more

Matthew Patrick, better known as YouTube personality MatPat, has announced his retirement from his flagship channel, The Game Theorists. The move leaves millions of fans wondering what's next for the beloved creator who built a career dissecting everything from conspiracies to the hidden meanings of Minecraft mobs. In a video shared earlier, The 37-year-old YouTuber said that he will host his last video on the Game Theorists YouTube channel on March 9. Matthew Patrick the game theorists( the game theorists)

MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists, announces retirement

Also read: Netflix US February 2024 releases: UFO-inspired The Last Prophet to Love is Blind Season 6 and more

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

For millions of viewers, MatPat wasn't just a YouTuber; he was a trusted guide, exploring the deepest corners of video game universe. In the announcement, Matpat said he would turn over management of the channel and its three spin-offs, Film Theory, Food Theory, and Style Theory, to four employees.

Who is Matpat’s wife Stephanie

Matpat is married to Stephanie Patrick, and their journey began when they first crossed paths at Duke University. They tied the knot in 2012, and together, as a creative force, they have become some of YouTube's most recognizable personalities. The couple expanded their family with the arrival of their first child, Oliver, in 2018. Stephanie also serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the channel.

Also read: Timothée Chalamet shuts down feud rumors between Kylie & Selena, ‘no bad blood’

In the retirement announcement video Pattrick said, "As much as I love you and I love overthinking things, and I love theorizing, I don’t love late nights. I miss the days where I could just sit down on the couch with her (Stephanie) and play video games and it's not for content."

Why is MatPat retiring?

Fans experienced mixed emotions following the recent online announcement. The YouTube personality attributed his decision to retire to personal reasons, emphasizing that he would still be involved in behind-the-scenes work. Addressing the impact of a demanding workload on his family life, Matthew shared on YouTube: “I don’t love the fact that Steph and I have been work-first for over a decade, where I’m sitting down to dinner with my best friend and we’re talking about business logistics.”

MatPat net worth

As of September 2023, Patrick has garnered more than 40 million subscribers and accumulated over 8 billion total views across his five channels. MatPat's estimated net worth stands at around $30 million.