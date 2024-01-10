Timothée Chalamet shuts down feud rumors between Kylie & Selena, ‘no bad blood’

Selena Gomez and her infectious smile lit up the Golden Globes red carpet, and so did Taylor Swift’s charm. But whispers swirled behind the scenes after a seemingly juicy exchange with bestie. Lip readers tried to figure out a whispered "I asked for a photo and he said no..." followed by Taylor's jaw-dropping gasp. Selena, has now addressed the speculation, providing a firm response that has sparked widespread discussion. Meanwhile Wonka's fame Timothée also shared thoughts about Gomez and Jenner's relationship. During Golden Globes 2024's ceremony, Selena Gomez was sure to make a pitstop at bestie Taylor Swift's table. The pair — both nominees — was also seen sharing a hug during the broadcast. Fans also noticed Selena spilling some hot tea at awards show, and explaining something to Taylor and Keleigh Sperry, actor Miles Teller’s wife, which made their jaws drop.

Selena Gomez spills details of her conversation with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Clarifying things bluntly, Selena Gomez, two days after the gossip surfaced on social media, stated that none of her conversation was aimed at either Kylie Jenner or Timothée Chalamet.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up.” She was seen commenting on E News! Instagram post. “Not that that’s anyone business,” she added.

That's it. No Hollywood exposés, no celebrity love triangles, just two friends sharing a lighthearted giggle about their dating lives. For the unversed, Taylor Swift began dating NFL star Travis Kelce last summer, while Selena Gomez revealed her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco in December of the same year.

Selena has finally spilled the beans, and the truth is as surprising as it is... relatable. Taylor Swift's jaw dropped! A viral moment at the Golden Globes captured Selena Gomez whispering something that left Swift visibly surprised. Lip reader Jeremy Freeman, in an exclusive statement to Page Six, disclosed that the Only Murders in the Building conveyed, “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.”

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner

The Golden Globes dazzled not only with its awards, but also with the sparks flying between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Sitting close and exchanging some heart melting kisses. The model-actor couple, rumored to be dating since April 2023, didn't hold back on displaying their affection. Despite reports of tension between Gomez and Jenner before, Chalamet, 28, assured TMZ in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday night that there is no “bad blood” between the two.

What happened between Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez

A viral TikTok sparked a social media showdown between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner's camp last year. In February, a social media account alleged that Hailey and Kylie were indirectly mocking Selena on social media. This supposedly happened after Selena shared a TikTok video about an eyebrow mishap.