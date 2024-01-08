‘Secondhand cringe’: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez react to Jo Koy's awkward NFL and Barbie jokes at golden globes

Taylor Swift won’t tolerate jokes about her NFL star beau Travis Kelce, not even at the Golden Globes. Despite the celebratory atmosphere at the annual award show, things got awkward when host Jo Koy, 52, made a jest about Taylor Swift's personal life while acknowledging her presence at the star-studded event. Seated alongside Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, the singer maintained a serious expression as the comedian commented on her presence at NFL games. Even her bestie, Selena Gomez looked quite bored and unimpressed with a few awkward jokes targeted toward the crowd. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at Golden Globes 2024(X (twitter))

Also read: Wonka tops January Box Office, Blumhouse hits surprise profit with Night Swim outpacing Aquaman 2

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Jo Koy's NFL-Swift humor fumbles at Golden Globes

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” remarked the host of the night, adding, “I swear, there’s just more to go to.”

However, it seemed that the Cruel Summer singer was not in the mood for laughter, especially in this case. Swift took a sip of her drink as the camera focused on her to capture her reaction to the joke, she didn't show any response after the comedian's remarks and instead maintained a calm and composed demeanor.

Selena Gomez reacts to Barbie jokes

Well, it seems like Selena is not enjoying the award show either. During Jo Koy's Barbie jokes, Selena Gomez looked down, appearing totally unimpressed. Fans believe that they all felt 'second-hand cringe' upon hearing the jokes. Not only, Selena but the camera panned slowly towards the ladies of the night and found ‘not so comfortable’ reactions from Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Helen Mirren, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Harrison Ford, when Jo Koy joked “The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from bad breasts, cellulite, and flat feet. Or what casting directors call...character actor.”

Golden Globes big wins

Unexpectedly, Emma Stone beat Margot Robbie (Barbie) to win Best Actress (Musical or Comedy). Christopher Nolan was named best director, while Cillian Murphy won a Globe for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Anatomy of a Fall, a French film, took up the second prize of the evening in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category and Read more