CNN anchor talks about being diagnosed with breast cancer in emotional video

CNN anchor Sara Sidner took to X to share an emotional video revealing that she has been diagnosed with cancer. In the tear-inducing video, she not only talks about her journey but also urges other women to get regular mammograms. CNN anchor Sara Sidner shared about her cancer diagnosis during her news segment. (X/@sarasidnerCNN)

“Please for the love of God get your mammograms and do your self-exams. I want you to thrive, my sisters,” she wrote while sharing the video. The video opens to show her saying how she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She goes on to say that she ‘thanks cancer’ for making her realise the importance of each day. She also shares how it makes her thankful that she is “still here” with her audience, co-workers and family.

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the share has gone viral with over 1.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post varied comments.

“It was very brave of you to speak about this on air. Wish you the very best, you will beat this,” posted an X user. “Thanks for advocating for cancer prevention and awareness! Godspeed on your treatment and recovery! Hugs,” shared another. “You’re amazing Sara. Wishing you a speedy recovery and for all the best,” commented a third. “This clip is one of the most powerful, wish you all good health and recovery,” expressed a fourth. “Stay strong, Sara. Thank you for sharing your story and bringing awareness to the necessity of regular mammograms,” wrote a fifth.