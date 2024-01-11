A timeline of Timothée Chalamet's relationships: From Lourdes Leon to Kylie Jenner

After gaining acclaim with standout performances in films like Call Me By Your Name and Ladybird, the Academy Award-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet has achieved significant popularity. Alongside his rise to fame, he's been involved in quite a few high-profile relationships, including those with the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González, and more recently, Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 (Instagram)

Despite his public persona, Chalamet tends to keep his dating life private, expressing a reluctance to discuss it openly. He has earlier expressed feeling judged, particularly in the context of social media pressures.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Let's rewind and look at a timeline of Timothée Chalamet's romantic relationships.

Lourdes Leon

During his time at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City in 2013, Chalamet was romantically linked to fellow student Lourdes Leon, who happens to be the daughter of Madonna.

While specific details about their brief relationship remain elusive, it appears that they maintained a friendship even after their romantic involvement came to an end.

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp at the Academy Women's Luncheon in November 2023(AP)

Speculations surrounding Timothée Chalamet's relationship with Lily-Rose Depp suggest it commenced around September 2018. The two first crossed paths while working on Netflix's The King. Their romantic connection became more apparent after they were photographed sharing a passionate kiss in Italy, just following the film's premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

After approximately a year and a half of being together, reports surfaced in April 2020, indicating that Chalamet and Depp had ended their relationship. The actor has chosen not to publicly address the details of the breakup.

Eiza González

In June 2020, Timothée Chalamet was spotted enjoying a summer retreat in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside actress Eiza González. Despite their time together, the romance was short-lived. By October 2020, reports surfaced indicating that Chalamet and González had gone their separate ways.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Timothée were spotted sharing a kiss from their seats during the 2024 Golden Globes Awards ceremony(X/@goldenglobes)

In April 2023, speculations emerged about a possible romantic connection between Timothée Chalamet and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner when her Range Rover was photographed in his driveway. The pair had been seen conversing a few months earlier at the Paris Fashion Week, adding fuel to the rumours. Subsequently, news of their brewing romantic relationship surfaced.

Following their joint attendance at the Golden Globe awards in January 2024, reports indicated that Jenner and Chalamet were progressing into a "super serious and very involved" relationship, intertwining their day-to-day lives.