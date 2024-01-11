Matthew Perry physically assaulted several women, ‘threw a coffee table’ at fiance Molly Hurwitz: Report

Matthew Perry allegedly physically assaulted many women in the years before his death, sources close to the late Friends actor have revealed. One of the women he allegedly assaulted was his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, at whom he “threw a coffee table” in 2021 when she confronted him over cheating. Matthew Perry arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

It has also been claimed that Perry shoved his live-in companion Morgan Moses into a wall and “threw her onto a bed” during a “meltdown” in March 2022. Perry died after overdosing on ketamine, aged 54. He was found dead in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Matthew Perry and Morgan Moses

In his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry said Morgan Moses was his “best friend.” He referred to Moses using the pseudonym “Erin.” Her true identity was later revealed.

However, Perry has been accused of attacking Moses, now 37, following which she quit her job as his sober companion. She went on to cut off contact with him subsequently, according to the Daily Mail.

“Morgan was no longer working with Matthew. He had a horrible breakdown and in the heat of the moment he could not control his emotions. He had a fear that he was going to be abandoned,” a source said. “He shoved Morgan into a wall and threw her onto a bed. She left.”

“The man those close to him knew and the man that the world saw were two very different people,” the source added.

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz

Perry and Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and later went on to get engaged. The two decided to part ways in 2021, with Perry calling off his engagement to Hurwitz. "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said in a statement at the time, according to PEOPLE.

It was initially alleged that the pair broke up after Perry began flirting with Kate Haralson, 19, on the dating app Raya. However, sources have claimed that Hurwitz really ended their relationship way back after they had a fight on Valentine’s Day about a romantic gift he had bought for someone else he met on a dating app. “He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy,” the sources said. “He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues.”

Matthew Perry proposed to Molly Hurwitz while he was ‘high as a kite’

In his memoir, Perry claimed that he proposed to Hurwitz while in a rehab facility and later went on to forget about it. “I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me,” Perry wrote without taking Hurtwitz’s name. “I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during Covid. I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me. I had even asked for her family’s blessing.”

“Then I’d proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee,” he added.

After coming back to Los Angeles, and after he was sober, Perry said he was shocked to find out that he was engaged and living with her. “I was slowly beginning to realize that I was engaged, lived with a woman and two dogs,” he wrote. “Needless to say, I was not ready for any of this. You live with me? We live together?”

“We have kids’ names picked out, the whole nine yards, which is the name of a movie I once made? ‘You went down on one knee to propose, which really hurt your stomach, remember?'”

“I didn’t remember — needless to say, we broke up,” he said.

After Perry’s death, Hurwitz wrote on Instagram that she knew “that man in a very different way.” “While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship,” she wrote in part, adding in the end, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace,” she wrote.