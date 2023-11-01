Matthew Perry didn't remember getting engaged to Molly Hurwitz while in rehab, memoir revealed

Matthew Perry had claimed that he proposed to Molly Hurwitz while in a rehab facility. At the time, the late Friends star was lonely and under the influence of drugs. Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry’s former fiance, has spoken up after the actor’s death (mollyhurwitz/Instagram, REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo)

The two decided to part ways in 2021, with Perry calling off his engagement to Hurwitz. "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said in a statement at the time, according to PEOPLE.

Perry wrote in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing that he was in an expensive Swiss rehab facility when he proposed to Hurwitz in 2020.

“I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me,” Perry wrote without taking Hurtwitz’s name. “I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during Covid. I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me. I had even asked for her family’s blessing.”

“Then I’d proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee,” he added.

After coming back to Los Angeles, and after he was sober, Perry said he was shocked to find out that he was engaged and living with her. “I was slowly beginning to realize that I was engaged, lived with a woman and two dogs,” he wrote. “Needless to say, I was not ready for any of this. You live with me? We live together?”

“We have kids’ names picked out, the whole nine yards, which is the name of a movie I once made? ‘You went down on one knee to propose, which really hurt your stomach, remember?'”

“I didn’t remember — needless to say, we broke up,” he said.

Molly Hurwitz opened up after Matthew Perry’s death

After Perry’s death, Hurwitz took to Instagram to remember him as a “complicated” man. “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” Hurwitz wrote. “As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. “Fu**, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???” We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

“But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship,” she wrote in part, adding in the end, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace."

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.