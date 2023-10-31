‘I loved him deeper than I could comprehend’: Molly Hurwitz remembers ex-fiance Matthew Perry as a ‘complicated’ man

Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry’s former fiance, has spoken up after the actor’s death. The two decided to part ways in 2021, with Perry calling off his engagement to Hurwitz. "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said in a statement at the time, according to PEOPLE. Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry’s former fiance, has spoken up after the actor’s death (mollyhurwitz/Instagram, photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” Hurwitz has now written on Instagram. “As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. “Fu**, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???” We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

“But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship,” she wrote in part, adding in the end, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace."

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that an autopsy has been completed but toxicology reports are pending. The status of Perry’s cause of death is now listed as "deferred" since it is "pending additional investigation." Foul play is not suspected.

Perry had reportedly planned to continue to help people suffering from substance abuse before his death. In fact, the actor was planning to build a foundation to assist people with addiction issues, according to PEOPLE. He had earlier founded Perry House, a men’s sober living facility. It ran for two years.