Love Island USA season 8 winners revealed: Google AI Overview wrongly names Aniya Harvey, Carl Schmidt before finale

An hour before the Love Island USA season 8 finale, some viewers claimed that Google AI Overview appeared to show Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt as the winners. This sparked speculation that the finale outcome may have been revealed early. Google has named Aniya and Carl as the winners of Love Island USA season 8 ahead. (Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Google AI Overview sparks winner speculation As the season 8 finale aired on July 12, four couples remained in the competition for the $100,000 grand prize.

Before the official announcement, screenshots and online discussions claimed that Google AI Overview had listed Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt as the winning couple.

However, the AI-generated result did not match the official finale outcome.

During the finale, host Ariana Madix announced that Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff received the most votes.

The runner-up couple were Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt.

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea came in third, and Zach Georgiou and Kayda Bosse were in last place