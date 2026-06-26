Alannah Keyser racist video: Why Love Island USA contestant was removed from villa - watch

Alannah Keyser, the Love Island USA Season 8 contestant, was removed from the villa. Reports noted that the 21-year-old from Miami, Florida, would no longer be a part of the Peacock reality show after Thursday's episode. Alannah Keyser is the second Love Island USA contestant to be booted from Season 8 after an old alleged video surfaced showing her using a racial slur. (Instagram/alannahkeyser)

TMZ reported, citing production sources, that the alleged video where Keyser was heard uttering a racial slur as well as a social media comment attributed to her appeared not to have been shared publicly before her appearance on the show. Keyser made her debut this Sunday and the alleged clip of her racist utterance went online after, sparking major backlash.

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Production sources of the show further claimed to the publication that the offending material was not accessible when the contestant was being vetted for the show.

Here's what happened in Keyser's case.