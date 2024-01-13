‘I’m honoured..’, BTS' Jungkook thanks ARMY for record-breaking People's Choice awards nods

BTS' Jungkook, currently serving in the military, consistently expresses gratitude to his fandom whenever he can. The golden maknae of the seven-member boy band recently led the nominations for the 2024 People's Choice Awards, making him the first Korean celebrity to achieve this milestone. Jungkook faced tough competition from several Western celebrities, including Taylor Swift. Now, in light of this news, Jungkook has shared a special message with fans, all the way from his military camp. BTS’ Jungkook reacts at People's Choice Awards nods(bighit music)

The Seven crooner bagged four nominations at the 2024 Peoples Choice Awards. Taking to BTS’ official X (Twitter) handle, Jungkook wrote, “I remember being so excited to receive the Peoples Choice Awards with BTS. As a solo artist, I'm truly honored to be nominated at this year's awards for The Male Artist of the Year, The Pop Artist of the Year, The New Artist of the Year, and The Collaboration Song of the Year! Thank you for all your love and support, ARMY."

TXT and Stray Kids bag major nominations atPeople's Choice Awards

Besides the 3D singer, BTS's junior group TXT and emerging K-pop sensation Stray Kids have also secured significant nominations at the annual show. Both the K-pop groups are in the running for the Group/Duo of the Year category.

Date of People's Choice Awards 2024

Fans have until January 19th to cast their votes and ensure their favorites shine at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The official ceremony will take place on February 18 and will stream live from Santa Monica.

For the unversed, the People's Choice Awards is an annual awards show recognizing people in entertainment, voted on by the general public. Its primary categories span across film, television, music, and pop culture. The yearly award show holds cultural relevance and offers insightful information about what the general public thinks about popular culture and current events.