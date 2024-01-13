Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have ‘no plan’ to tie the knot soon: Report

Despite rumours of an impending engagement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in no rush to walk down the aisle, according to US Weekly. Travis Kelce can't stop smiling around Taylor Swift.(X)

Us Weekly reported that Swift and Kelce are “very happy” together, but they are not thinking about getting engaged “this summer or anytime soon.”

The outlet insider adds that Swift and Kelce realize that “many of their friends and family” are eager to see them get married — “and some might even expect” it to happen in the near future. However, Swift and Kelce are not ready to take that leap yet, as they still have “a lot to discover” about each other.

Earlier this month, some reports claimed that Swift and Kelce were planning to get engaged this summer, when Kelce would have a break from his NFL career, and Swift would be touring Europe for her Eras Tour.

However, in December 2023 it was reported that Kelce’s only plan was to “join” Swift on tour “as often as he can” after the football season ends.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep fans guessing

The singer and the NFL star started dating in summer 2023, after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end mentioned her on his podcast ‘New Heights.’

Kelce attended her Eras concert in July 2023, but he revealed on the podcast that they did not meet or exchange phone numbers through a friendship bracelet.

The Grammy Award winner told TIME in a December 2023 profile that they began “hanging out” right after his podcast episode aired.

“We actually had a lot of time that was secret, which I appreciate because we got to know each other,” she said.

Swift and Kelce made their relationship official in September 2023, when she went to her first Chiefs game. The Grammy winner told TIME that they were already a “couple” by then.

Swift has been a regular supporter of Kelce’s games throughout the NFL season.

The couple also spent the holidays together with their families. Swift’s entire family flew to KC on Christmas to watch Kelce play, while the duo celebrated New Year’s Eve with his mom, Donna Kelce.

The Chief quarterback shared his excitement about the holidays and New Year day. The pair also attended a NYE party and shared a kiss at midnight. “It was a fun New Year’s celebration with all the friends and fam,” Kelce raved on the podcast.