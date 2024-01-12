Jo Koy reacts to backlash over his Taylor Swift joke at Golden Globes: 'I support her, I love her work'

Taylor Swift did not look amused with the joke that host Jo Koy cracked about her at the Golden Globe Awards. Fans reacted strongly to the joke on social media and called it unnecessary and unfunny. Now, the comedian has addressed the polarising reaction to the joke in a new interview with Los Angeles Times and said that he was 'just supporting' the singer, and there was no bad intent in it. (Also read: Taylor Swift likely made an early exit from Golden Globes post award loss and Jo Koy joke, fans say ‘she’s so real') Jo Koy made a joke on Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes.

Jo Koy says he supports Taylor Swift

At the ceremony, Jo Koy had remarked, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to.” The singer took a sip of her drink as the camera focused on her to capture her reaction to the joke.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the new interview with Los Angeles Times, Jo Koy said, "I didn’t understand the Taylor [Swift] tiff. Mind you, that one was just getting rewritten 50 million times, never ran it through, all the way up until we had to walk out. It’s just weird, where do you place it, and and we kept hammering it and cutting it down. But the whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL. It’s like, the cool thing about the (Golden) Globes is we don’t need to do cutaways for ratings. What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There’s no ill intent in that joke."

'It’s about the NFL'

He further elaborated that the joke was more on the NFL. "The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to [her]. And it’s an obvious reason why. I’m not saying anything that no one’s saying, and it’s obvious what that joke was. It’s about the NFL. It’s like out of everything that has happened this is the one you choose to go after. I didn’t understand why because it was fun when I walked out. Robert De Niro was dying, like, and I’m looking at him and his wife was smacking his back and smiling and laughing and he was laughing. And when I did the whole thing about him being 80 he loved it. And that was fun. I was like, man, this guy’s so much fun. And then I did that [Swift] joke and I’m like, what just happened?" he added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place