People's Choice Awards 2024: Taylor Swift leads with 5 nominations, BTS trails with 4 - Check out the full list

The extensive list of nominees for this year's People's Choice Awards, dropped on Thursday spotlighting potential accolades for Taylor Swift. The versatile singer finds herself nominated in five categories. Notably, BTS follows closely behind with four significant nominations. US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards (AFP)

Taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, this year's two-hour telecast, hosted by actor Simu Liu, is set to broadcast live on NBC.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Explore the complete roster of nominees for the 2024 People's Choice Awards

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Fast X

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Little Mermaid

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Ted Lasso

Only Murders in the Building

Grey's Anatomy

The Bear

The Last of Us

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Vanderpump Rules

MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Chris Pratt - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves - John Wick: Chapter 4

Michael B. Jordan - Creed III

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Tom Cruise - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Jenna Ortega - Scream VI

Julia Roberts - Leave the World Behind

Florence Pugh - Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey - The Little Mermaid

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Rachel Zegler - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Chase Stokes - Outer Banks

Samuel L. Jackson - Secret Invasion

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

FEMALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Ali Wong - Beef

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Rosario Dawson - Ahsoka

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jung Kook

Bad Bunny

Post Malone

Jack Harlow

Morgan Wallen

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

Drake

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift

Lainey Wilson

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

"Dance The Night" - Dua Lipa

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Fukumean" - Gunna

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"greedy" - Tate McRae

"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

Gettin' Old - Luke Combs

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G

For All The Dogs - Drake

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana - Bad Bunny