People's Choice Awards 2024: Taylor Swift leads with 5 nominations, BTS trails with 4 - Check out the full list
Mark your calendars for February 8 as Simu Liu takes the stage to host the People's Choice Awards 2024
The extensive list of nominees for this year's People's Choice Awards, dropped on Thursday spotlighting potential accolades for Taylor Swift. The versatile singer finds herself nominated in five categories. Notably, BTS follows closely behind with four significant nominations.
Taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, this year's two-hour telecast, hosted by actor Simu Liu, is set to broadcast live on NBC.
Explore the complete roster of nominees for the 2024 People's Choice Awards
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Oppenheimer
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Fast X
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Little Mermaid
SHOW OF THE YEAR
Ted Lasso
Only Murders in the Building
Grey's Anatomy
The Bear
The Last of Us
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Vanderpump Rules
MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Chris Pratt - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves - John Wick: Chapter 4
Michael B. Jordan - Creed III
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
Tom Cruise - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Jenna Ortega - Scream VI
Julia Roberts - Leave the World Behind
Florence Pugh - Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey - The Little Mermaid
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Rachel Zegler - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Chase Stokes - Outer Banks
Samuel L. Jackson - Secret Invasion
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Tom Hiddleston - Loki
FEMALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Ali Wong - Beef
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Rosario Dawson - Ahsoka
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jung Kook
Bad Bunny
Post Malone
Jack Harlow
Morgan Wallen
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
Drake
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Miley Cyrus
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Taylor Swift
Lainey Wilson
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen
"Dance The Night" - Dua Lipa
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
"Fukumean" - Gunna
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"greedy" - Tate McRae
"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj
Gettin' Old - Luke Combs
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G
For All The Dogs - Drake
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana - Bad Bunny