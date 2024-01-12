Kristen Stewart says Twilight is ‘such a gay movie’

Kristen Stewart shot to stardom with her turn as Bella Swan in the Twilight series. The actor, speaking to Variety in a new interview, opened up about coming out as gay in 2017 at SNL and the reaction that has followed her being on the public radar. (Also read: SAG Awards 2024 nominations: From Leonardo DiCaprio to Penélope Cruz, the biggest snubs and surprises) Kristen Stewart opened up about acknowledging herself as queer in the public.

Kristen talks about her self-consciousness in the early years

Kristen shared how self-conscious she had become as a public figure, when there was a constant sense of curiosity with her relationship to Robert Pattinson. The actor shared that she was inspired by Jodie Foster's performance in Panic Room, which was helmed by David Fincher. It helped her understand what lay beyond her self-consciousness when people sensed that she was queer. "Everyone was like, ‘Come on, this is such a trip, dude. You need to just remember.' I was already going like, ‘Don’t f**k with me.’ I was gay.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kristen talks about Twilight

Talking about her experience working in the Twilight movies, Kristen shared how the movies-although invariably heterosexual in nature- had its own layer of queer awakening attached to them. “I can only see it now. I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love,” she added.

Kristen received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her work in Spencer. The actor is already gearing up to attend the 40th Sundance Film Festival, where she will be awarded with the Visionary Award. Two of her films- Love Me, and Love Lies Bleeding will premiere at the festival this month.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place