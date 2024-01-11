SAG Awards 2024 nominations: From Leonardo DiCaprio to Penélope Cruz, the biggest snubs and surprises

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Nominations gave a huge blow to potential award season chatter, in terms of which names were shockingly omitted and who arrived as a surprise. The SAG awards are one of the most influential awards bodies, because here the actors vote for each other. Remember last year, when Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated at the SAG, and then went on rule the Oscars? The power of the SAG awards to shape the Oscar race remains a strong case to note. (Also read: SAG Awards full list of nominations: Barbie and Oppenheimer lead in films, Succession dominates in TV categories) Leonardo DiCaprio and Charles Melton did not receive nominations, while Penélope Cruz zoomed in at the SAG award announcement.

Here are the snubs and surprises from the SAG nominations, that left many shocked with their predictions moving forward.

May December shut out

Todd Haynes's May December was a critical darling ever since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, picking up major critics awards for Riverdale alum Charles Melton in the Supporting Actor race. A revelatory performance amid the acting heavyweights of Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, Melton won Gotham, National Society of Film Critics, New York Film Critics Circle Awards among others, and was considered an early favourite to win. Until this week, when he lost the Golden Globe to Robert Downey Jr. and was egregiously missing from the longlist at the BAFTAs. Even Moore, an industry veteran, was left out of the Supporting Actress category at the SAG, making it a tough road ahead for the Netflix film to reach the Oscars. But why was Todd Haynes's drama completely shut out from the actor's branch? X users had some answers.

Penélope Cruz crashes in with Ferrari

Penélope Cruz, an Academy Award-winner for her supporting turn in Vicky Christina Barcelona, received some of the very best reviews of her career for Michael Mann's Ferrari, when the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Still, the film remained muted throughout awards season, save for Cruz- who barged in the Supporting Actor race and shocked many. But she has tough competition ahead, with Da’Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers sweeping all the awards in the category, and Emily Blunt's turn in Oppenheimer following next.

Leonardo DiCaprio misses Best Actor nod

One of the biggest shock arrived in the Best Actor race, where Leonardo DiCaprio's name went missing. The actor, who is by now considered a sure-shot lock in the category for his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon- was left out in a highly competitive lead actor race. His co-stars, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro secured their slots respectively, and all of them have another shot at Performance by a Cast of a Motion Picture category- so it is very much possible that Leonardo gets in the Oscars to receive his seventh acting nomination.

No room for Past Lives and A24 at SAG

A few years ago, SAG awarded historic wins for Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture to Korean film Parasite, and then to a largely Asian cast in Everything Everywhere All At Once last year. Both went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. A24's Past Lives, one of the best reviewed films of the year, followed suit, hopeful in the Ensemble category with stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. Unfortunately no such luck prevailed for the A24 release this year- which angered many fans. The other releases of the indie distributor- The Iron Claw, Priscilla, and The Zone of Interest also went unnoticed this year at the SAG nominations.

Special mentions: Poor Things and Air miss Ensemble nomination, Jeremy Strong snubbed instead of Brian Cox for Succession in Best Actor race, Annette Bening gets Best Actress nomination.

