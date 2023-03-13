Oscars 2023 full list of winners (updated in real-time): From RRR to Everything Everywhere All At Once
Oscars 2023: From RRR to Everything Everywhere All At Once, check the full list of winners (updated in real-time).
The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at Los Angeles on Sunday. This year's Oscars is special for India as three productions have earned three nominations. Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Documentary Short. All That Breathes, which was in the running for Documentary Feature, couldn't win the award. Actor Deepika Padukone will also present an award at the awards event. (Also Read | Oscars 2023 live updates)
Everything Everywhere All at Once has bagged this year's most nominated categories. Here is the full list of winners (updated in real time):
* Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front (Malte Grunert, Producer)
Avatar: The Way of Water (James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
The Banshees of Inisherin (Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers)
Elvis (Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers)
The Fabelmans (Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers)
Tár (Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers)
Top Gun: Maverick (Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers)
Triangle of Sadness (Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers)
Women Talking (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers)
* Best Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler in Elvis
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
* Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once
* Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett in Tár
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
* Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
* Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast
Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red
Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
* Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Darius Khondji
Elvis (Mandy Walker)
Empire of Light (Roger Deakins)
Tár (Florian Hoffmeister)
* Best Costume Design
Babylon (Mary Zophres)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)
Elvis (Catherine Martin)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Shirley Kurata)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)
* Best Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
* Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov)
Fire of Love (Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman)
A House Made of Splinters
Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris)
* Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout
Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year?
Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate
Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
* Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers
Tár
Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton
*Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
*Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front (Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová)
The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Camille Friend and Joel Harlow)
Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti)
The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley)
*Best Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Volker Bertelmann
Babylon
Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin
Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Son Lux
The Fabelmans
John Williams
*Best Music (Original Song)
"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR
Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
*Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
Babylon
Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Elvis
Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans
Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara
* Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor
Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants
João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks
Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Lachlan Pendragon
*Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Ivalu
Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille
Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
Night Ride
Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase
Cyrus Neshvad
* Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water
Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
The Batman
Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
Elvis
David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
Top Gun: Maverick
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
* Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
* Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Written by Rian Johnson)
Living (Written by Kazuo Ishiguro)
Top Gun: Maverick (Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks)
Women Talking (Screenplay by Sarah Polley)
*Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Written by Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans
Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tár
Written by Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness
Written by Ruben Östlund