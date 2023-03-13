Oscars 2023 full list of winners (updated in real-time): From RRR to Everything Everywhere All At Once

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at Los Angeles on Sunday. This year's Oscars is special for India as three productions have earned three nominations. Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers for Documentary Short. All That Breathes, which was in the running for Documentary Feature, couldn't win the award. Actor Deepika Padukone will also present an award at the awards event. (Also Read | Oscars 2023 live updates)

Everything Everywhere All at Once has bagged this year's most nominated categories. Here is the full list of winners (updated in real time):

* Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front (Malte Grunert, Producer)

Avatar: The Way of Water (James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

The Banshees of Inisherin (Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers)

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers)

The Fabelmans (Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers)

Tár (Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers)

Top Gun: Maverick (Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers)

Triangle of Sadness (Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers)

Women Talking (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers)

* Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

* Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

* Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

* Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

* Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red

Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

* Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Darius Khondji

Elvis (Mandy Walker)

Empire of Light (Roger Deakins)

Tár (Florian Hoffmeister)

* Best Costume Design

Babylon (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)

Elvis (Catherine Martin)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Shirley Kurata)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)

* Best Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

* Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov)

Fire of Love (Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman)

A House Made of Splinters

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris)

* Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout

Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year?

Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate

Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

* Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

Tár

Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton

*Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

*Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front (Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová)

The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Camille Friend and Joel Harlow)

Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti)

The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley)

*Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Volker Bertelmann

Babylon

Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin

Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Son Lux

The Fabelmans

John Williams

*Best Music (Original Song)

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

*Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis

Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans

Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

* Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Lachlan Pendragon

*Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase

Cyrus Neshvad

* Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

* Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

* Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Written by Rian Johnson)

Living (Written by Kazuo Ishiguro)

Top Gun: Maverick (Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks)

Women Talking (Screenplay by Sarah Polley)

*Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár

Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness

Written by Ruben Östlund

