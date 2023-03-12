Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Oscars 2023 live updates: Stage is set for Naatu Naatu, Deepika Padukone to present award
Live

Oscars 2023 live updates: Stage is set for Naatu Naatu, Deepika Padukone to present award

hollywood
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 08:14 PM IST

Oscars 2023 live updates: Here is all the live action from the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles where India is up for three major awards.

The Oscars will have a champagne-color carpet this year. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)
The Oscars will have a champagne-color carpet this year. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oscars 2023: As the champagne tone carpet is laid and stage is set for the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Indians have a lot to look forward to this year with three nominations in major categories. Here are all the live updates from the much anticipated awards event of the year.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 12, 2023 08:14 PM IST

    Here are some most unforgettable Oscar controversies 

    From La La Land being announced as a wrong winner of the Best Picture award to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock last year, here are some of the unforgettable controversies that were created on Oscars stage. Read full story here.

  • Mar 12, 2023 07:36 PM IST

    Jacqueline attends pre-Oscars dinner party with Tell it like a Woman team

    Jacqueline Fernandez is in the US.
    Jacqueline Fernandez is in the US.

    Jacqueline Fernandez attended a dinner party with her Tell It Like a Woman team, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. She wore a glamorous pantsuit to the event. Read full story here. 

  • Mar 12, 2023 07:08 PM IST

    Oscars 2023: Where to watch the ceremony

    The prestigious award function will be telecasted in India on March 13 early morning. Read full story here. 

