Oscars 2023 live updates: Stage is set for Naatu Naatu, Deepika Padukone to present award

Oscars 2023: As the champagne tone carpet is laid and stage is set for the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Indians have a lot to look forward to this year with three nominations in major categories. Here are all the live updates from the much anticipated awards event of the year.
Mar 12, 2023 08:14 PM IST
Here are some most unforgettable Oscar controversies
From La La Land being announced as a wrong winner of the Best Picture award to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock last year, here are some of the unforgettable controversies that were created on Oscars stage. Read full story here.
Mar 12, 2023 07:36 PM IST
Jacqueline attends pre-Oscars dinner party with Tell it like a Woman team
Jacqueline Fernandez attended a dinner party with her Tell It Like a Woman team, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. She wore a glamorous pantsuit to the event. Read full story here.
Mar 12, 2023 07:08 PM IST
Oscars 2023: Where to watch the ceremony
The prestigious award function will be telecasted in India on March 13 early morning. Read full story here.