Twitter reacts as Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a 'Bollywood movie' at Oscars, makes fun of Naatu Naatu. Watch

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the 95th Academy Awards, has called RRR a 'Bollywood movie'. As Jimmy announced the first award category, he was seen driven away by the dancers who performed Naatu Naatu on stage. Jimmy said, "This year we are not gonna play you off stage instead we have a group of performers from the movie RRR who are going to dance you offstage." He later also called the SS Rajamouli directorial a 'Bollywood movie'. (Also Read | Oscars 2023 live updates)

A video was shared on Twitter by a fan account. Reacting to Jimmy's comment, a person wrote, "Not even 15 minutes in and Jimmy Kimmel called RRR Bollywood ugh." Another Twitter user said, "Jimmy Kimmel saying RRR is a Bollywood film is my last straw cause how is someone so lousy god I cannot take this." "I don’t need to hear Jimmy Kimmel incorrectly call RRR a Bollywood movie," read a tweet.

"Why are they stating as a Bollywood Film when #RRR is actually a Tollywood film? There is a lack of representation in the Western world, unfortunately. Shame on #TheAcademy!" said a comment. "Hollywood just called RRR a Bollywood movie lol," said another person. "RRR isn't Bollywood," wrote a Twitter user.

RRR, a Telugu language film, stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Sara, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters; Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide.

At the Oscars, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation after their performance of the song Naatu Naatu. Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track. Actor Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience and called it a 'banger'. The audience loved Rahul and Kaala's performance as they all stood up from their seats and applauded them.

The song's music is composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Naatu Naatu took India global as it won the Oscar for Original Song. It has won the award tumping Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event. Naatu Naatu is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON