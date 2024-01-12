Netflix’s 3 Body Problem: Release date, trailer, cast, what to expect from the creators of Game of Thrones

3 Body Problem release date: The minds behind the legendary "Game of Thrones" are embarking on a mind-bending new adventure. Netflix's 3 Body Problem is hurtling towards OTT space in March this year. "There is someone behind everything; you just have to dig." The streaming service released a new clip on Wednesday, heightening fan anticipation. This is the first project David Benioff and DB Weiss have worked on as showrunners since the end of the wildly popular Game of Thrones in 2019. Take a look at an electrifying trailer, the star-studded cast, and what you can expect from this ambitious adaptation of the critically acclaimed sci-fi trilogy. Netflix’s 3 Body Problem: Release date

3 Body Problem release date

The release date for highly anticipated 3 Body Problem is March 21st 2024.

Where to watch 3 Body Problem

The eight-episode series, adapted from the book trilogy by Chinese author Cixin Liu, will exclusively stream on Netflix in March.

3 Body Problem cast

The series is helmed by Academy Award-nominated director Derek Tsang and boasts a star studded cast.

Benedict Wong portraying Da Sh

Jess Hong in the role of Jin Cheng

Jovan Adept playing Saul Durand

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar

John Bradley taking on the character Jack Rooney

Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao are also in the list.

Is there a trailer for Netflix’ 3 Body Problem?

Yes! The OTT giant on Wednesday rolled out the trailer of the mind bending thriller, stepping up the drama and underlining the fact that it promises a visually stunning investigation across multiple timelines and continents. Take a look!

Netflix’ 3 Body Problem plot

The official synopsis of the show reads, "In 1960s China, a crucial decision by a young woman echoes through space and time, reaching the present day. As the laws of nature mysteriously unravel, a tight-knit team of brilliant scientists teams up with an unconventional detective to face humanity's greatest threat."