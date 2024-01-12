KRAZY SUPER CONCERT tickets go on sale: TAEYANG, aespa, Lauv, more to dazzle Lunar New Year

Get ready to be be K-popped in Lunar New Year. Tickets for the KRAZY SUPER CONCERT are officially on sale, promising a night of electrifying energy and musical mastery in Los Angeles. The star studded lineup features the legendary TAEYANG, the ever-rising sensation aespa, and the genre-bending powerhouse ZEROBASEONE and many more guaranteed to leave you breathless. Joining this epic party are a slew of talented artists ready to ignite the stage, making this concert an unmissable celebration. Check out the deets inside. KRAZY SUPER CONCERT(X (Twitter))

KRAZY SUPER CONCERT date and venue

Experience the Year of the Dragon like never before at the KRAZY SUPER CONCERT in Los Angeles. This groundbreaking event kicks off on February 10th at BMO Stadium, promising a night of electrifying music and dazzling performances.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: BTS V opens up about the experience that turned him ‘quiet and lonely’ from being a jokester

KRAZY SUPER CONCERT star studded lineup

The lineup for this year's Krazy Super Concert includes BIGBANG’s Taeyang, aespa, (G)I-DLE, ZEROBASEONE, and THE BOYZ. In addition to these South Korean artists, the concert will showcase American singer-songwriter Lauv, known for his extraordinary Korean fanbase. Lauv even released his popular song Love You Like That and has previously collaborated with artists like Minnie of (G)I-DLE and BTS.

KRAZY SUPER CONCERT tickets now on sale

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST, the much-awaited KRAZY SUPER CONCERT in Los Angeles went on sale. The ticket prices range from $85 to $356. Various options, including VIP Packages, exclusive merchandise, private soundchecks, and unique fan experiences, are available. One can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster.

Also read: Netflix US February 2024 releases: UFO-inspired The Last Prophet to Love is Blind Season 6 and more

KRAZY SUPER CONCERT

The event, alternatively known as the Krazy K-Pop Super Concert, debuted on August 26, 2023. The featured lineup comprised IVE, AB6IX, Kwon Eun Bi, Cravity, and Shownu and Hyungwon of Monsta X. For the unversed, the Lunar New Year signifies the onset of spring and the start of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. This festivity carries considerable significance, especially in China and Chinese communities worldwide.