Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in Los Angeles hearing on federal tax charges

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, entered a not-guilty plea to federal tax charges on Thursday in a Los Angeles court. He is facing nine counts of tax offences, three of which are felonies that could land him in prison for up to 17 years if convicted. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. President Joe Biden's son pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal tax charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal that could have spared him the spectacle of a criminal trial during the 2024 campaign. (Bill Robles via AP)(AP)

According to the indictment, which spans 56 pages, Biden “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4m in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019”. It also alleged that Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills”.

The arraignment drew a large crowd of media and spectators outside the Los Angeles federal courthouse on Thursday afternoon. Many reporters and TV crews lined up on the sidewalk, hoping to catch a glimpse of Hunter. Some bystanders also stopped to watch the spectacle, recording it with their phones.

A man with a loudspeaker was heard chanting “USA” and “Hunter Biden’s laptop” for hours. The day before, Biden made a surprise appearance at a House hearing in Washington, where Republican lawmakers tried to hold him in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena to testify. Democrats noted that Hunter Biden had offered to testify in public.

Hunter's legal dilemma intensifies

The California court proceeding was more formal than the previous day’s political drama. Hunter, dressed in a navy blue suit, listened to the full details of his tax charges before formally entering his plea. The court also discussed the upcoming court dates and filing deadlines.

The first son did not speak to the media waiting outside the courthouse and left in a federal vehicle through a back exit.

Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, has previously stated that his client has settled his tax debts and is being targeted because of his family name.

In addition to the tax case, Hunter is also fighting a separate case in Delaware. He is accused of illegally obtaining and possessing a revolver by lying about his drug use on a form. He was addicted to crack cocaine at the time. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge as well.

The trial for Hunter’s tax case is tentatively scheduled for 20 June by Judge Mark Scarsi.