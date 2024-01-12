BTS V opens up about the experience that turned him ‘quiet and lonely’ from being a jokester

BTS' series Monuments: Beyond the Star shares insights about the 7-member South Korean boy band. In the new 7th-8th episode, we see Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V dealing with the pandemic and its impact on their music creation and concerts. Episode 7 begins with the creation of Permission to Dance and their first show at Allegiant Stadium in Los Angeles during the outbreak. In the episode, they talk about being grateful for the chance and thinking about what if it was the end. V shares how BTS worked really hard to connect with their fans, ARMYs, and his words may have made many fans emotional. But there's more to come – V also talks about the time that turned him serious from a jokester. bts member kim taehyung(bighit music)

Also read: Top 10 romance K-dramas on HULU: Twenty-Five Twenty-One to Call it Love, and more

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

BTS members reveals how it felt living alone

After concluding their schedule in LA, BTS members returned to Seoul, South Korea, and the experience seemed to have a significant impact on them. They transitioned from living together for 7-8 years in a shared space to living alone in their new homes. The shift was challenging during the pandemic. Jimin appeared devastated, but he had Jungkook for company. Meanwhile, V shared details about the various changes he went through during this time.

BTS V reflects on the turning point that made him more serious

Giving a tour of his home, the Layover singer described how he was his own interior designer for the house, even giving fans a visual trip to his beautiful place. He then went on to say, “How should I say... should I say I’m bored? I feel that way sometimes. It was very lively when we were living together, but now that I’m alone, I don’t talk a lot.”

He continued to share that he is getting used to living alone, spending a lot of time playing video games or listening to music.

Also read: BTS’ V ‘walks straight out of Anime’ on Harper's Bazaar magazine cover

In one scene, he was filmed lying down on his sofa, expressing, “I am happy when I’m not doing anything. I was too active, playful, and too much of a jokester when I was young, but after realizing the beauty and fun of peace and quiet, I have come to really appreciate it.” He continued, “as someone who’s always done the talking, I don’t talk anymore. I’m happy that I don’t have to talk. So right now, I would say that I’m happy being alone. It makes me feel like I am actually taking a break.” He concluded the talk by calling his phase ‘simple but definitive happiness.’