Top 10 romance K-dramas on HULU: Twenty-Five Twenty-One to Call it Love, and more

From the suspenseful thriller Flower of Evil to the heartwarming medical drama Doctor Romantic, these K-dramas have something for everyone. Explore the world of classics with Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's Descendants of the sun to the trailblazer of romance K-drama What's wrong with secretary Kim.

Romance K-dramas on HULU

Call it Love

After her father passes away, humble Sim Woo Joo struggles with an intense feeling of loss. Adding to her distress, her father's girlfriend evicts her from their home. In search of solace, she joins forces with the girlfriend's lonely son, and together they embark on a plan for revenge to address the injustice they've experienced.

The official synopsis reads, “A woman thinks of revenge after her life halts at crossroads but instead starts empathizing with her mark. It's a melodrama of love, forgiveness, empathy and tragedies.”

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Take a trip back to the late 1990s with this heartwarming story about growing up during the financial crisis in South Korea. Na Hee Do(Kim Tae Ri), an emerging athlete, and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk), a top student facing family struggles, build a strong connection that grows from childhood friendship to teenage love. Follow their journey as they chase their dreams and face challenges, while Na Hee Do becomes a star athlete, Baek Yi Jin becomes a top reporter. The ending leaves viewers on a bittersweet note.

Flower of Evil

Get ready for a suspenseful ride in this intense psychological drama. Baek Hee Sung, a seemingly perfect husband and dad, hides a dark secret from his past involving suspicion and murder. His wife, Detective Cha Ji Won, driven by justice, starts to doubt everything she believed about her husband.

Kiss Sixth Sense

As per the official synopsis, “Ye Sol can see the future when she kisses someone. One day she accidentally kissed her boss Cha Min Hoo and saw that in the future they were lying in the same bed.”Drawn together by an unstoppable force, they embark on a journey of love and introspection, digging into the secrets of their relationship and questioning the laws of fate.

Uncontrollably fond

Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions with this tearjerking melodrama. Jun Young (Kim Woo Bin), a top celebrity, and No Eul (Bae Suzy), a documentary filmmaker who happens to be his first love, reunite after years apart. However, their newfound happiness is marred by Jun-young's terminal illness, forcing them to confront their feelings and stay close to each other.

Big Mouth

Big Mouth is a legal drama with dark comedy, suspenseful thriller and romance. Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk), known as Big Mouth, gets caught up in a serious plot involving corruption, drug cartels, and influential people. To keep his family and wife safe he goes to great extent.

While You were sleeping

Hong Joo (Bae Suzy), a woman with the ability to see premonitions through her dreams, encounters Jung Jae (Lee Jong Suk), a passionate prosecutor determined to prevent her visions from becoming reality. They join forces to change their futures and stand up for what's right. Along the way, love blossoms amid close calls and shared dreams.

Descendants of the Sun

The infamous Song-Song couple Song Joong KI and Song Hye Kyo take centre stage in this evergreen K-drama. Captain Yoo Si Jin, a special forces officer, and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon, a talented surgeon, find themselves working side-by-side in a war-torn country. The K-drama is one of the widely acclaimed show and often credited with bringing Hallyu wave to the doorsteps.

What’s wrong with secretary Kim

Get ready for some sizzling office romance with this hilarious comedy. A rich CEO plated by Park Seo Joon has his world turned upside down when his perfect secretary, Kim Mi So played by Park Min Young announces her sudden resignation. Determined to win her back he goes through multiple stages of emotions.

Rain or Shine

One of the most underrated K-drama available on Hulu and Netflix. Rain or Shine also known as Something in the rain is the heartwarming tale of two building collapse survivors. The official synopsis of the show reads, “Two survivors of a building collapse discover support and love in each other as they overcome the pain of loss and reconstruct a hopeful future.”