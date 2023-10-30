Song Joong Ki pokes fun at journalist for asking about son's name: ‘Why would I tell you that?’

Actor Song Joong Ki had a humourous response when a journalist asked him about his son. It happened when the Descendants Of The Sun fame actor was spotted at an airport. While he refused to answer, he had a witty reply which left his fans appreciating his wit more than ever. Also read: Song Joong Ki can't stop looking at wife Katy Louise Saunders as they attend his sister's wedding Song Joong Ki with his wife Katy Louise Saunders at airport.

Song Joong Ki on son's name

In a viral video, Song Joong Ki is seen surrounded by media at the airport. One of the reporters asked him, "Did you decide on your son's name?" The actor replied, "Why would I tell you that?" His answer left the journalist in splits. X user @allkdrama2 also further quoted Song Joong Ki as saying, “It's a joke, of course, I've decided, I'm joking.”

After the news of Soong Joong Ki's banter with the media surfaced, internet was left divided on the matter. While many are unhappy with the actor's response, his fans also supported his reaction.

Internet reacts to Song Joong Ki

Reacting to a report about the incident, one user wrote on X, “Not saying he’s wrong, just most decent civilized people would tell you a child’s name. He thinks he’s somebody I guess lol.” “Trash guy,” added another.

Meanwhile, many expressed displeasure with the question. One such user commented, “He is protecting his family, given the past, seriously a wise choice.” “As much as I dislike this man… He’s absolutely right. Why he got to tell you anything about his son?” said someone. Yet another added, “People hate him for the dumbest reasons I swear. He has every rights to protect his family privacy, the question was rude not his response, leave him alone.”

Song Joong Ki and his family

Song Joong Ki married his British girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders earlier this year and announced the news of Katy's pregnancy. They were blessed with a baby boy in June. Announcing the same, Song Joong Ki shared that the baby was born in Italy.

Song Joong Ki and Katy have not yet made a public appearance with their son. They are yet to share his name with fans as well. Announcing the baby's arrival, the actor had shared only a glimpse of his son but not his full face.

