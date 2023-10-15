News / Entertainment / Tv / Song Joong Ki can't stop looking at wife Katy Louise Saunders as they attend his sister's wedding. Watch

Song Joong Ki can't stop looking at wife Katy Louise Saunders as they attend his sister's wedding. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 15, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Actor Song Joong Ki's younger sister got married recently in Seoul, South Korea. The actor and his wife made a stunning appearance.

Actor Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders attended his sister's wedding ceremony in Seoul, South Korea and inside pictures have surfaced online. The two look beautiful together. This is their first appearance together after they had their baby boy. Also read: Song Joong Ki hosts Ahn Hye Kyung’s wedding, looks charming with bride and groom

Song Joong Ki and wife at sister's wedding ceremony.
Song Joong Ki's sister wedding

At the wedding ceremony, Katy opted for a gingham patterned co-ord set with a long, matching coat. She finished off with a black handbag and black stilettos. Song Joong Ki looked dapper in a black suit, paired with a crisp white shirt. A video showed them arriving at the venue.

Song Joong Ki and Katy

In a photo, Song Joong Ki is seen holding his wife's hand. Another one had him admiring Katy, while she looked away from him. The two were seemingly busy chatting with each other and guests at the wedding. Another video featured the actor consoling his mother who was emotional upon seeing the bride and groom.

Reacting to their photos, a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “They are so lovely and he's so into her! May god always protect them and their little bundle of joy.” “Joong ki wife is so pretty & they look so happy together. Literally the cutest parents ever,” tweeted another. One more added, “She's so pretty! They look so good together.”

Couple had a baby this year

Song Joong Ki and Katy were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. They shared the news in June. The baby was born in Italy.

Announcing the news. the actor had told fans, “Here, in my wife’s hometown of Rome, we happened to welcome our baby. It’s a healthy son.. and both the baby and his mother… are in very good health. As we welcomed [our child] in good health and joy, I am taking care of my family very happily, with a grateful heart. I think [our son] is the most precious gift to have found its way to us, a married couple whose biggest dream all our lives was to start a happy family.”

