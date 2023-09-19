News / Entertainment / Tv / Happy birthday Song Joong Ki: His 5 outstanding dramas to watch

Happy birthday Song Joong Ki: His 5 outstanding dramas to watch

ByPuja Talwar
Sep 19, 2023 12:40 PM IST

On Song Joong Ki's birthday, here's a primer on all his best works so far from Descendants of the Sun to Vincenzo.

His versatility and boyish charm are often discussed in the same breath. From playing the fearless soldier in Descendants of the Sun, or the innocent medical student who takes a fall for love in The Innocent Man, or the suave, calculating mafia consigliere in Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki has emerged as a crowd favourite.

Song Joong-ki has starred in multiple shows across the genres.
Song Joong-ki has starred in multiple shows across the genres.

So as he turns a year older on September 19th let's revisit 5 of his outstanding dramas.

Descendants of the Sun

Featuring a star-crossed relationship between a soldier and a surgeon, Descendants of the Sun remains an all-time favourite of many.

Song Joong Ki plays Captain Yoo Shi Jin aka Big Boss, the leader of the special task team Alpha. Yoo Shi Jin is a maverick of sorts, a gallant and bright soldier for whom no challenge is insurmountable. Until he falls in love with Dr Kang (Song Hye Kyo).

He can take a bullet for love, but can he put his girlfriend at ease given the dangerous nature of his job?

Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki plays Vincenzo Cassano, the suave, shrewd, and scheming consigliere, who embraces his villainy with panache.

Known to manipulate the truth, he can smoothly turn the tables in his favour. But things take an interesting turn when he turns into a vigilante and joins hands with a lawyer Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been) to bring down the biggest conglomerate and its boss Jun Woo (Ok Taecyeon).

Reborn Rich

Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki) is a faithful secretary to an influential conglomerate family. But he is wrongly framed for embezzlement, and treacherously killed by them. Hyun Woo is reborn as the family’s youngest son Jin Do Joon and calculatingly plots his revenge and uncovers several secrets on the way.

The Innocent Man

Kang Ma Ru (Song Joong Ki) a medical intern, takes the fall for his girlfriend the incident turns his life upside down. His girlfriend betrays him, his future in shambles, Ma Ru sets on the path of self destruction. But he gets an opportunity to exact revenge when he meets his ex girlfriend’s step daughter. However, when he meets Eun Gi (Moon Chae Won) he gets his perfect bait, only to realise he has become a pawn again.

Arthdal Chronicles

Set in the Bronze Age in the mythical land of Arth, weak indigenous tribes are trafficked by the powerful ones who conquer their land and torture them. Song Joong Ki stars in a double role as Eun Seom and Saya, long-lost identical twin brothers – one is a commoner, and the other a royal. While one is a free spirit and raw, the other is cold and can be cruel too. Will they be able to uncover their past, and join forces?

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out