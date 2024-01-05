Loving Song Kang's My Demon? Four more K-dramas with a juicy contract marriages trope

Boy meets girl, either they fall in love at first or bicker till sparks fly and the inevitable happens. But in some cases, only a contract can get the job done. As weird as it may seem, K-Drama fans are all for couples who enter into a contract for self-serving purposes only to realise they are bound together for life. From Song Kang's My Demon to Jung Yoo Min's Perfect Marriage Revenge, here are five K-dramas that revolve around contract marriages and are a total binge feast. My Demon, Perfect Marriage Revenge and more K-dramas based on marriage contracts.

Perfect Marriage Revenge

Perfect Marriage Revenge stars Sung Hoon, Jung Yoo Min, Jin Ji Hee, Kang Shin Hyo, and Oh Seung Yoon.

Han Yi Joo (Jung Yoo Min) has been betrayed, abused and even had her life threatened by her manipulative adoptive parents, sister and husband. A twist in fate leads Yi Joo to right the wrongs in her life. She approaches Seo Do Guk, (Sung Hoon) heir to a vast fortune, to marry her. Incidentally, he is also the man her sister has her sights on. Do Guk gladly complies, and tells Han Yi Joo she can use him however she wants to. Perfect Marriage Revenge is a taut, pacy drama with intense chemistry between the two leads.

Where To Watch: Viki

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract stars Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, and Jo Bok Rae.

Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young) is a strong-willed rich young woman in the Joseon era. But her world falls apart when her husband on their wedding night confesses he has a heart condition and soon passes away. Even before she can reconcile with her fate, Yeon Woo finds herself time-travelling to present-day Seoul, where she meets Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk) an aloof and cold rich man. In her, he finds the perfect bait to comply with his grandfather’s wish to marry him off and secure his inheritance. He asks this rather crazy lady with her quirky behaviour to get into a contract alliance with him. The twist is that he suffers from a similar condition as her dead husband, so will history repeat itself?

Where To Watch: Viki

My Demon

My Demon stars Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, and Kim Hae Sook.

A demon Gu Won (Song Kang) has lost his powers. His tattoo has transferred itself on a rich heiress Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), whose life is under threat from all sides. She asks him to marry her so that she can secure her inheritance and he gets his powers back. But instead what we get is a passionately intense love story.

Where To Watch: Netflix

1% of Anything

1% of Anything stars Ha Seok Jin and Jeon So Min.

Lee Jae In (Ha Seok Jin) is a wealthy young man, but it is his arrogance which irks his grandfather. The old man hatches a plan and tells him the only way he can get his inheritance is if he marries the simple girl Kim Da Hyun (Jeon So Min), a school teacher. Two strangers with nothing in common but a contract start on their journey. What we get is an endearing rom-com with amazing chemistry between Ha Seok Jin and Jeon So Min.

Where To watch: Viki

Because This Is My First Life

Because This Is My First Life stars Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min.

Nam Sae Hee played by Lee Min Ki is a socially awkward computer designer, who lives life on autopilot. He has a heavy mortgage to pay off on his apartment which is too big for him. Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min) is an aspiring drama writer, who is homeless. The two meet and decide to get into a contract marriage, she pays him rent and he gets to pay off a mortgage. They strike a friendship, and soon find out they are way more compatible than they had imagined. A slice-of-life of life drama which scores on its performances.

Where to watch: Netflix

