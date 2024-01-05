BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals why she started her own agency ODD ATELIER, meaning behind its name

BLACKPINK's singer Jennie appeared on KBS 2TV's talk show, The Seasons, hosted by Lee Hyori. At the show, Jennie opened up about her own label ODD ATELIER for the first time and revealed the meaning behind its name. She also said she established her own agency to work ‘freely.’ Also read: BLACKPINK's Jennie officially announces her own label BLACKPINK Jennie on establishing her own agency, outside YG Entertainment.

Jennie on The Seasons - Lee Hyori

Jennie said on the show, as per Allkpop, “This is the first time appearing on a KBS music program. I came to see Hyori unnie (sister). Thank you for inviting me.” This was Jennie's first solo activity after announcing her own agency.

Jennie on why she opened her own agency

When Lee Hyori asked why Jennie opened ODD ATELIER, the K-pop singer said, "I will continue to do group activities (with YG Entertainment) but I wanted to do solo activities more freely so I carefully established (my own agency)."

“There is a crew of people that were with me for a long time (at my label). I wanted to freely do any activities and promotions,” she further added.

What does ODD ATELIER mean?

The Solo singer also revealed the meaning behind the agency's name and reasoned, “It contains the intention to do well even if my path is strange and different from others. Please show a lot of support in the future.” Talking about YG Entertainment, under which she debuted as a part of BLACKPINK, she said, “It's a company I've been with since my trainee days, so I learned a lot (from YG). We still have a good relationship.” Jennie is the first guest on The Seasons - Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. The episode will air on January 5 at 11:20 PM KST.

Jennie's agency

Jennie announced her new agency in December. She said, “Hi, this is Jennie. this year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called oa. Please show lots of love for my new start with oa and of course, BLACKPINK.” BLACKPINK consists of Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo.

